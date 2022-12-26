CLAIM: A video shows a “top-secret military stealth plane” at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas that was visible on Google Maps, but was removed by the company. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Military and mapping experts agreed that the image, which appears to show the outline of an invisible aircraft, is not evidence of a “top-secret military stealth plane,” attributing it instead to a normal technical flaw in Google’s process for making high-resolution 3D maps. The image was created using this process, which involves stitching together multiple images, a company spokesperson told The Associated Press. The plane is visible on Google Maps when the program’s “globe view” feature is turned on, and on Google Earth.

DYESS AFB, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO