Armored vehicles with laser weapons are coming to a US fort next year
A new Directed Energy-Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system aboard a Stryker combat vehicle. US Indo-Pacific CommandThese special Strykers will fight the enemy with photons instead of bullets.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
World
US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base
It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
34 years after unveiling the iconic B-2, the US military has revealed a new bomber designed to use weapons that haven't been invented yet
The B-21 is still a long way from the battlefield, but officials are already boasting about its ability to keep up with changing technology.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Defense One
Sikorsky and Boeing Challenge Army Decision to Replace Black Hawk with Bell V-280 Tiltrotor
Sikorsky and Boeing are challenging the Army’s decision to replace the service’s Black Hawk helicopters with tiltrotor aircraft manufactured by Textron’s Bell. The announcement comes four weeks after the Army chose the Bell-made V-280 Valor over the Defiant X, a new-design helicopter jointly made by Sikorsky and Boeing, for what the service calls the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
The Mayhem drone will aim to collect intelligence at hypersonic speeds
Mayhem is an odd name for a spy, but it’s a pretty good name for a superfast jet. On December 16, the Department of Defense awarded contractor Leidos $334 million to develop a hypersonic flying scout. The award is technically for the “Expendable Hypersonic Multi-mission ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and Strike program,” but it’s also known as Mayhem. It will be uncrewed—a drone.
navalnews.com
Which Maritime Roles for the USAF’s New B-21 Raider?
To keep up with pacing threats from non-allied foreign nations, the United States Air Force (USAF) decided to build and acquire about 100+ new stealth heavy bombers, a tailless flying wing called the B-21 “Raider” named after the famous “Doolittle Raid” of World War Two. The...
The Six European Bases Where The US Is Storing Nuclear Bombs
The nine countries known to have nuclear weapons keep their stockpiles within their national boundaries or loaded on submarines that prowl beneath the waves of the world’s oceans. Or at least, that is what they wish everyone believed. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) In 2019, the Belgian newspaper De Morgen acquired […]
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
Army Times
Military stores not immune to shortages of kids’ over-the-counter meds
Like their civilian counterparts, military stores are experiencing shortages of children’s over-the-counter medications for cold, cough, flu and fever as winter illnesses rage around the country. The situation in stores varies. While Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores report that they’re well-stocked on these over-the counter meds, including...
MilitaryTimes
Army special operations rethinking force structure, tech
The next year could prove pivotal for the Army’s most elite forces, as ongoing experiments with force structure and how to best integrate technical expertise at the tactical level could reshape the way the service’s special operations look and fight. Army Times obtained an exclusive interview with the...
defensenews.com
Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award
WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
BAE Systems’ all-terrain vehicle can turn into a crew support weapon when attacked
Sweden, Germany, and the U.K. have jointly agreed to procure 436 BvS10 armored all-terrain vehicles, the manufacturer BAE Systems said in a press release. The vehicles will be deployed in support of the Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The BvS10 is BAE Systems' most advanced offering...
Invisible military aircraft not captured on Google Maps
CLAIM: A video shows a “top-secret military stealth plane” at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas that was visible on Google Maps, but was removed by the company. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Military and mapping experts agreed that the image, which appears to show the outline of an invisible aircraft, is not evidence of a “top-secret military stealth plane,” attributing it instead to a normal technical flaw in Google’s process for making high-resolution 3D maps. The image was created using this process, which involves stitching together multiple images, a company spokesperson told The Associated Press. The plane is visible on Google Maps when the program’s “globe view” feature is turned on, and on Google Earth.
defensenews.com
Lockheed doubles Joint Air-to-Ground missile range in flight test
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has developed a new version of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile that doubles its current range, and the American company told Defense News it proved the capability in a recent flight test. The new missile, which Lockheed is calling the JAGM-Medium Range, or JAGM-MR, traveled 16...
maritime-executive.com
Video: U.S. Navy's Drone Logistics Trials Take Flight
The U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) wants to bring unmanned drone cargo delivery to the fleet, and it recently completed its first at-sea testing. Commercial shipping companies have already tested at-sea deliveries with drones at the port of Singapore and in other markets, but the Naval...
Army Times
‘Special pay’ keeps Pentagon’s cyber experts from jumping ship
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military is paying tens of millions of dollars each year above set compensation rates to keep sought-after cyber experts onboard and engaged on the digital front lines, according to a federal watchdog. The services “spent at least $160 million on cyber retention bonuses annually” from...
