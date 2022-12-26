CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Identities of the six people killed in a house fire Monday have been released. Two of the victims were children ages 2 and 3. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says firefighters arrived to the scene on Plateau Road in Crossville and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Four adults and two children died in the blaze.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO