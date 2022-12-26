ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks

Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop.  Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly.  “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour

One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
ABC 15 News

Picking better toys to help your kids learn and grow

When you're trying to buy toys for your little ones during the holidays, it can be hard to pick which ones are really going to be the most beneficial for them, but we found out that some of the simplest, inexpensive items can be the best for them in the long run.
Parents Magazine

Parents: You Have Permission to Ditch the Resolutions in 2023

I usually feel energized and excited thinking about my resolutions for the new year. And, sure, I'm ready for a fresh start in 2023, but 2022 has been tough—especially for parents. Between a severe baby formula shortage, an extra brutal sick season, and a lingering pandemic, it feels like families are in survival mode lately. And some are.
psychologytoday.com

Two Signs You Grew Up With Helicopter Parents

Helicopter parenting is an overprotective form of child-rearing where parents constantly monitor their children’s activities. While the intention behind helicopter parenting is usually good, the reality is that it can often do more harm than good. Issues like over-protection and needless interference, if left unaddressed, can lead to a...
Fatherly

Why Danish Parents Leave Their Kids On The Curb At Stores And Restaurants

It seems unnecessary to hire a babysitter just to head down to the corner pub for an impromptu bite with your wife. Then again, it also seems unnecessary to have a toddler crawl all over you while you try to have some conversation over a quick burger and beer, too. But there’s a third way: the Danish way.
millennialmoney.com

Best Money Apps for Kids

​​Teaching kids financial literacy is one of the most important things you can do as a parent. If you are looking for an effective way to teach your kids about money, try one of these money apps for kids that include parental controls and educational activities. 12 Best Money...

Comments / 0

Community Policy