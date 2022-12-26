Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
Zelina Vega Flaunts New Look At WWE Madison Square Garden Show
Zelina Vega returned in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. While initially a manager in NXT, Vega proved to the world she could wrestle when it counts. Vega is also a very stylish WWE Superstar who loves changing up her look from time to time. So it comes as no surprise that Vega decided to change up her look once again during the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission
Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events
Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
