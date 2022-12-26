Read full article on original website
Inhabitat.com
New California laws for 2023 that may affect you
New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
capradio.org
Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The burglars did break in, but not where they had planned. Security cameras show they accidently targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business, which was next door to the medical marijuana shop. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A group...
“Softer” California Jaywalking Law will come into effect at the start of 2023
A new California law will make it acceptable for pedestrians to jaywalk under certain circumstances. The post “Softer” California Jaywalking Law will come into effect at the start of 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: The ‘Reparations’ Scam
California is considering paying “reparations” to black Californians who are directly descended from enslaved people, which may surprise most Californians. After all, slavery was never legal in the Golden State. Governor Gavin Newsom, heedless of the fiasco he’s inviting, formed a “Reparations Task Force,” no doubt with his...
KOLO TV Reno
New laws on sideshows, catalytic converters, coming to California in 2023
CALIFORNIA (KOLO) - Like in Nevada, the neighboring state of California will have a host of new laws coming into effect in 2023. This law requires all peace officers, including peace officer trainees, be legally authorized to work in the United States consistent with federal law and regulations, however, removes the requirement that they be citizens or permanent residents of the United States.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – No Hot Showers in California?
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss new rules that will restrict the use of natural gas appliances in California. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Youtube. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on your favorite mobile app.
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians get health care for $10 a month. The deadline is coming up fast
Covered California is barreling toward the first of two key open enrollment deadlines as New Year’s Eve approaches. If state residents want their insurance coverage to go into effect at the start of 2023, they must sign up for a policy and pay their first bill by Saturday. The...
kion546.com
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to...
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CoinTelegraph
California regulator warns of 17 crypto websites suspected of fraud
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has fired off 17 separate warnings over two days against crypto brokers and websites it suspects of being fraudulent. The list includes Tahoe Digital Exchange, TeleTrade Options, Tony Alin Trading Firm, Hekamenltd/Tosal Markets Limited, Trade 1960, Yong Ying Global Investment Company...
Lassen County News
California prosecutors say allowing hallucinogenic drugs can lead to more violent crime
Prosecutors in California strongly object to SB 58, which seeks the wholesale decriminalization of many dangerous hallucinogenic drugs. “This proposal recklessly puts policy before science for numerous psychedelic drugs that have proven to be highly unpredictable and have even been connected to violent crimes,” said Greg Totten, CEO of the California District Attorneys Association.
sfstandard.com
7 California Laws That Go Into Effect in 2023
New Can-Dos Take Lunar New Year, Juneteenth and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day off: Well, that is if your job gives you state holidays. These three were added to the state’s calendar this year. See pay scales on job postings: In an effort to improve pay equity, a new law...
The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows
The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon. Las […]
Opinion: California Lawmakers Must Protect Small Businesses from Bogus ADA Lawsuits
I’ve helped run a small watersports equipment rental, lessons and tours shop in San Diego for several years, and while it has mostly been a positive experience, the recent string of ADA lawsuit abuse plaguing our state has made it significantly more challenging to operate. These lawsuits, which are...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
New California Bill Will Keep Bicyclists Safer on the Road
OmniBike Bill Gives Bicyclists More Rights on the Road. Bicyclists will be safer and have more rights on the road starting January 2023, thanks to a new California bill. AB 1909, also known as OmniBike Bill, was introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022.
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
KQED
'Blatant Lies': Pro-Oil Petition Drive in California Under Scrutiny for Allegations of Misleading the Public
Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
