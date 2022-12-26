ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVLine

Blockbuster Cancelled After 1 Season

Netflix is getting out of the “Be Kind, Rewind” business. The streamer has cancelled the workplace comedy Blockbuster after one season, TVLine has learned. The news comes just six weeks after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Nov. 3. Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) starred in the single-camera sitcom that explored “what it takes — and, more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds,” positioning the onetime video rental giant as one of the little guys. Park played Timmy Yoon, the manager of the...
ComicBook

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Image Reveals SPOILER's Return

The Grishaverse is getting a major shakeup in the upcoming second season of Shadow and Bone. TVLine recently unveiled a new look at the sophomore season of the Netflix hit — namely, a still photo of a meeting between Genya (Daisy Head) and the Queen. Shadow and Bone is inspired by Leigh Bardugo's franchise of books of the same name, as well as the Six of Crows duology.
webnewsobserver.com

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is not coming in January 2023

Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world. The first season of “Shadow and Bone,” has received positive reviews from critics. So it’s not surprising that viewers will be treated to another season next year! If you noticed, Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 88% based on 75 reviews, with an average rating of 7.2/10. The website’s critics’ consensus reads, “From gorgeous costumes to impressive – if intimidating – world-building, Shadow and Bone is certainly as meticulous as its source material, but by folding in unexpected stories, it expands the novel’s scope to craft an exciting new adventure for fans and newcomers alike.”
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Looper

The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything

The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
Variety

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast

Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
TVLine

CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2

Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
thedigitalfix.com

One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort

The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
wegotthiscovered.com

A star-studded historical epic decapitated by critics narrowly avoids the streaming guillotine

Everyone knows the story of the Three Musketeers, which has been done to death a hundred times over across various forms of media, so 1998’s The Man in the Iron Mask opted to cast its eye over Alexandre Dumas’ wider collection of associated stories in order to try and give the story as fresh a coat of paint as it was possible to muster.
Collider

Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies

The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
Collider

New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Clip Shows Jean Luc Receiving a Secret Message

Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.
Collider

'The Witcher: Blood Origin': What Is the Conjunction of the Spheres?

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.Despite having only four episodes, The Witcher: Blood Origin covers a lot of ground when it comes to exploring the Continent's history. The series reveals the origins of the Golden Empire, follows the heroes who topple the tyrants who ruled the lands, shows how the first Witcher prototype was created, and, most importantly, explains what the Conjunction of the Spheres is. The Conjunction might be the most important event in the Continent’s history, as it merged different dimensions and brought humans and monsters to the lands that belonged to Elves and Dwarves. So, a series that takes us back to this moment is nothing short of exciting.
Polygon

The Harbinger finally gives us a COVID horror movie worth watching

Plague doctors are centuries out of fashion, but the iconic outfit still endures: the long coat, the goggled eyes, the mask with a long, birdlike beak. The costume distorts an otherwise familiar silhouette, turning a person into an interchangeable inhuman creature. The Pathologic games use that design as a clear starting point for characters tied to a plague: The outfit’s surreal, theatrical qualities don’t just obscure who’s underneath; they raise the question of whether players are encountering one individual, or many.
Collider

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Reveal If We Will See Avallac'h in the Main Series

Of the characters that we might have expected to see in The Witcher: Blood Origin, there were quite a few surprises, but none bigger than the reveal of Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin) and his connection to Ciri (Freya Allan) after the credits, where we were taken back to the beginning of Ciri's story, when she was just a princess sneaking out of the castle to play in the streets with the regular people. Anyone who is familiar with The Witcher books and lore surrounding the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski knows that Avallac'h plays a large part in Ciri's story. Collider's own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with showrunners Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is also showrunner of The Witcher series, about Avallac'h and how they introduced the element of time travel with his character.

