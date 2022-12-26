Read full article on original website
Related
Blockbuster Cancelled After 1 Season
Netflix is getting out of the “Be Kind, Rewind” business. The streamer has cancelled the workplace comedy Blockbuster after one season, TVLine has learned. The news comes just six weeks after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Nov. 3. Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) starred in the single-camera sitcom that explored “what it takes — and, more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds,” positioning the onetime video rental giant as one of the little guys. Park played Timmy Yoon, the manager of the...
ComicBook
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Image Reveals SPOILER's Return
The Grishaverse is getting a major shakeup in the upcoming second season of Shadow and Bone. TVLine recently unveiled a new look at the sophomore season of the Netflix hit — namely, a still photo of a meeting between Genya (Daisy Head) and the Queen. Shadow and Bone is inspired by Leigh Bardugo's franchise of books of the same name, as well as the Six of Crows duology.
webnewsobserver.com
Shadow and Bone Season 2 is not coming in January 2023
Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world. The first season of “Shadow and Bone,” has received positive reviews from critics. So it’s not surprising that viewers will be treated to another season next year! If you noticed, Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 88% based on 75 reviews, with an average rating of 7.2/10. The website’s critics’ consensus reads, “From gorgeous costumes to impressive – if intimidating – world-building, Shadow and Bone is certainly as meticulous as its source material, but by folding in unexpected stories, it expands the novel’s scope to craft an exciting new adventure for fans and newcomers alike.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s remarkably solid remake of a beloved favorite makes magic on the Top 10 in 77 nations
Audiences of a certain generation have a very special place in their hearts for 1996’s Matilda, the acclaimed adaptation of the beloved novel that unfairly tanked at the box office before going on to become a classic in its own way. Fast forward more than a quarter of a...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
'Yellowstone' Actor Cole Hauser to Star in New Western Film, 'Dead Man's Hand'
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded historical epic decapitated by critics narrowly avoids the streaming guillotine
Everyone knows the story of the Three Musketeers, which has been done to death a hundred times over across various forms of media, so 1998’s The Man in the Iron Mask opted to cast its eye over Alexandre Dumas’ wider collection of associated stories in order to try and give the story as fresh a coat of paint as it was possible to muster.
Collider
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
NME
Chris Rock shares first teaser for historic Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’
Netflix have released a teaser for Chris Rock‘s upcoming stand-up special Selective Outrage – the first of its kind to be streamed live on the platform – confirming that it will air in a little over two months. The 30-second preview opens with Rock staring into the...
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Clip Shows Jean Luc Receiving a Secret Message
Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': What Is the Conjunction of the Spheres?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.Despite having only four episodes, The Witcher: Blood Origin covers a lot of ground when it comes to exploring the Continent's history. The series reveals the origins of the Golden Empire, follows the heroes who topple the tyrants who ruled the lands, shows how the first Witcher prototype was created, and, most importantly, explains what the Conjunction of the Spheres is. The Conjunction might be the most important event in the Continent’s history, as it merged different dimensions and brought humans and monsters to the lands that belonged to Elves and Dwarves. So, a series that takes us back to this moment is nothing short of exciting.
Polygon
The Harbinger finally gives us a COVID horror movie worth watching
Plague doctors are centuries out of fashion, but the iconic outfit still endures: the long coat, the goggled eyes, the mask with a long, birdlike beak. The costume distorts an otherwise familiar silhouette, turning a person into an interchangeable inhuman creature. The Pathologic games use that design as a clear starting point for characters tied to a plague: The outfit’s surreal, theatrical qualities don’t just obscure who’s underneath; they raise the question of whether players are encountering one individual, or many.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Reveal If We Will See Avallac'h in the Main Series
Of the characters that we might have expected to see in The Witcher: Blood Origin, there were quite a few surprises, but none bigger than the reveal of Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin) and his connection to Ciri (Freya Allan) after the credits, where we were taken back to the beginning of Ciri's story, when she was just a princess sneaking out of the castle to play in the streets with the regular people. Anyone who is familiar with The Witcher books and lore surrounding the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski knows that Avallac'h plays a large part in Ciri's story. Collider's own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with showrunners Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is also showrunner of The Witcher series, about Avallac'h and how they introduced the element of time travel with his character.
Comments / 0