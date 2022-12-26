Read full article on original website
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher with eyes on China risk; Goldman Sachs prepping jobs cuts as Fed weighs on growth; TSMC begins new high-tech chip production in Taiwan; Elon Musk urges Tesla employees to ignore 'stock market craziness' and Solana extends slump as FTX collapse taints upstart token. Five things you need...
Travel in the Post-Covid World: A Look Ahead to 2023
The year began with masks on planes, vaccination rules, a heavily regulated cruise industry, and international travelers facing varying hurdles to enter the United States. The pandemic wasn't at its height in 2022, but airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and really the entire travel industry struggled with its lingering effects.
