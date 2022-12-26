New Vegas Status Match for Hyatt Elites, 5 Truths About Amex Right Now, A Possible Change for Hilton Elite Breakfast & More!

Read full article on original website
How I Secured Hyatt Globalist Status For Another Year…With 20 Nights
I’m ending the year with only 41 nights in the World of Hyatt program, yet I will retain my Globalist status for another year thanks to a 20-night Hyatt Fast Track challenge. Hyatt Globalist Fast Track – How I Re-Qualified With Only 20 Nights. You may recall that...
Great Use For A Hyatt Free Night- New Years Eve, Sign Up For Some Sweet Free Birthday Treats, Travel Contests & More- The Rehash!
While we didn’t go on any big trip during this break, we’ll be taking a little road trip for a few nights. I also found a great deal for a destination I’ve long wanted to visit. WeI were able to book that flight so this has been a very productive break! 🙂
Miles and Points On Sale — December 28 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
My Top Airplane Experience in 2022 – Jumping OUT of an Airplane!
Even flying in great business class seats, my top airplane experience in 2022 was jumping OUT of an airplane! Here is my video of my first skydive!. I have been very fortunate to have flown in the best first and business class cabins in the sky. For many people, doing something like that is a once in a lifetime goal but I have done it dozens of times, thanks to miles and points. In these experiences, I never want to get off the plane because the experience is just too good!
Overview: Our Thanksgiving Trip to Madrid
This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
American Airlines Doesn’t Understand What “Complimentary” Means
American Airlines sent Sharon an email with an offer for its AAdvantage Executive Mastercard. This was the title of the email:. Sharon, get a complimentary Admirals Club® membership with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®. To explain further, they showed the two ways you can...
Alaska Airlines unveils new Award chart – no individual partner charts, no rates for routes originating outside US/Canada
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
I Won’t Condemn Southwest Passenger Who Paid $100 To Cut In Line…
If there is one thing I’ve seen in my travels around the world (with one glaring exception in Iran), it is that money talks. Money is the conduit through which we do business and having money, wherever you are, is generally more helpful than not having it. Even so, money cannot buy class and money can be abused. A woman paid $100 to cut to the front of a long Southwest Airlines customer service line so she could make her flight home. As easy as it is to frown upon her “unfair” action, I find myself quite sympathetic to her plight.
SIXT Leans Into Premium Rental Market With Winter Promotion
SIXT is still a minor player in the US rental car market. They don’t have name recognition or corporate partnerships like Avis, National or Hertz. They also don’t have a reputation for low prices like Dollar, Thrifty or Alamo. The fact that they have locations in over 105...
Flight Review MIA-DOH: Qsuites to the World Cup!
QSuites Miami Doha Flight Review is part of the Coupe du Monde Trip Report. This was the third time flying Qsuites this year. This was the first time flying it to Doha instead of from Doha. Since I was initially denied boarding (see Epic Failure: Denied Boarding for the World Cup), I was especially grateful to be on board.
