Bills RB James Cook: Should Rookie Play Even Bigger Role?

The Buffalo Bills have had a breakout player in James Cook as they storm to the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills clinched their third straight division title against the Chicago Bears. with t he 35-13 win on the road featuring a performance from rookie running back James Cook that has felt like a long time coming.

Yes, he's just a rookie. So maybe it just felt like a "long time'' to Cook himself.

And maybe it's time to give him a bigger bite.

Cook in this game came just one yard short of reaching the 100-yard mark, and he and teammates mentioned wishing they could've helped him reach the more round number.

Still, Cook's 99 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries make him the second-leading rusher as he helped Buffalo clinch the AFC East division title.

“It’s time to roll now,” Cook said. “So you know each and every week I just keep getting better. I just keep practicing harder. Just keep working harder, and good things are going to come to light on game day.”

Cook's breakout performance is a turnaround from how his NFL career began. On his first NFL carry in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams, Cook fumbled after picking up two yards.

The brother of Minnesota Vikings star running Dalvin Cook, James came into his own as a do-it-all back at the University of Georgia in his final season. There are signs he can do that again, even as Devin Singletary plays his key role in the backfield.

Cooks has rushed for 363 yards and one touchdown on 69 carries; 293 yards have come during the Bills' six-game winning streak .

The Josh Allen-led Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday. ... with a lot on the line. And the Bills might be thinking about putting the ball in the hands of the rising rookie.

