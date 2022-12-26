Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. The limits were put in place...
WacoTrib.com
AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating
Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd's death. Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. December 28, 2022. A congressman-elect fabricated whole chunks of his family, academic and professional biography. What’s to be done?. It’s been a banner holiday season in New York for real-life stories about people leading fake lives. First there was the revelation that a real-estate appraiser who had lived for almost a full decade in the Catskills as Richard King was actually Robert Hoagland, a husband and father of three who had vanished from his home in Connecticut in 2013. His story only came to light after his death this month.
Comments / 0