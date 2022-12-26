Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Officials: Six homes catch fire in Bridgeport, multiple people displaced
The flames broke out on the first floor of one of the homes on Central Avenue around 12 a.m. Thursday
Eyewitness News
One dead, two transported to hospital following Stonington house fire
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and two people are hurt after a house fire in Stonington. The fire broke out at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 Wednesday morning. Fire officials said two people escaped the home on their own and were transported to a...
Eyewitness News
Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings. Updated: 10 hours ago. ‘Tis...
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
Eyewitness News
74-year-old dead after car strikes pedestrian in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver in East Haven. His identity has not been released as police work to notify next of kin. Police say the accident occurred in the 600 block of North High Street. Drivers...
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
DoingItLocal
6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport
2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
Eyewitness News
I-691 eastbound closed due to tractor trailer fire
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - I-691 eastbound is closed between Exits 3 and 4 because of a tractor trailer fire. The highway shut down at around 9:30 p.m. State police say there is no trailer attached to the tractor and there are no injuries. This story is developing, stay with Channel...
DoingItLocal
Area Hospitals On Lock-Down
2022-12-28@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Police said a man was refused treatment at St. Vincent’s Hospital and he became upset and threatened to come back and “shoot up the place”. As a result Bridgeport and St. Vincent’s Hospital went on lockdown until the man was arrested a short time later in Fairfield.
NBC Connecticut
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury
A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Waterbury Tuesday night. Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Maple Street at about 8:20 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a woman in her 20s...
Friends, colleagues remember fallen North Haven firefighter
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police and fire departments across the state are paying their respects to a North Haven firefighter killed in the line of duty. Matthias Wirtz, 46, is being remembered after officials say he died Monday from injuries sustained while battling a fire in North Haven. “He was everybody’s friend,” said Chief […]
News 12
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police have identified a man killed in a crash that sent his car into the waters of Bridgeport Harbor on Christmas Eve. Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water at Stratford and Waterview avenues.
Eyewitness News
New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night. Police say they responded to a verbal altercation at around 8:30 p.m. New Haven police officer Lindsey Nesto was accused of being involved in a verbal altercation that occurred between her...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Deadly house fire under investigation in Stonington.
Eyewitness News
A fire tore through a house in Manchester
Starting January 10th, recreational marijuana will be sold at nine different dispensaries in Connecticut. The new proposal raises Eversource's "per kilowatt hour" rate by 13 cents and U-I customers will see a 10 cent "per kilowatt hour" increase. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wendell and Jill show...
North Haven firefighter died of heart disease, coroner says
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty Monday died of heart disease, according to Connecticut’s chief medical examiner. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and mother. News 8 learned […]
Eyewitness News
Deadly house fire under investigation in Stonington
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
Eyewitness News
Car crashes off highway in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, CT. (WFSB) - State Police police are investigating after a car crashed off I-84 Thursday and onto a parking lot. Police said, the driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp before crashing down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on top...
Eyewitness News
A fire engulfs a 2 story house in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT. (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire that tore thought a 2-story house. The incident started around 8:50 a.m. at 101 Cedar Street. The fire is under control, but there are still firefighters and the gas company trucks on scene. The fire chief said that there was heavy...
