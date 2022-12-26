Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far. The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career.
Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings
Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear
Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
NFL's chief medical officer says Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol
Tua Tagovailoa showed no symptoms on Sunday that would have sent him into the concussion protocol, the league's chief medical officer said in an interview on Tuesday.
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
