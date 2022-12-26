ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

9 Philly development projects you’ll hear a lot about in 2023

Seeing where buildings are going up (or coming down) and where construction is moving ahead (or isn’t) provides a window into the distribution of resources and interests in both public and private spheres. It’s the literal shape of the future. So what efforts in Philadelphia, a city with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Stop the Public Education Blame Game

In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County officials warn of alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As many families focus on finances to start the new year, experts are warning of a growing trend of retail price inaccuracies where consumers unknowingly pay more than they should.The Pep Boys store is one of nearly a dozen in Bucks County that received a citation and fine during the last year for failing to make sure the price advertised is what consumers actually pay."It's become a big problem over the past two years," Director of Bucks County consumer protection/weights & measures Michael Bannon said.Bannon is warning of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies, where...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Falls Bridge in Philadelphia will be closed Thursday for an inspection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
getawaycouple.com

The Best Camping Near Philadelphia

For RVers who love visiting big cities may find it challenging to find campgrounds in easily accessible locations. Some RV parks sit too far off the interstate, while others require driving through narrow city streets. Owners of big rigs can find it especially difficult to find accommodating campsites near urban centers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy