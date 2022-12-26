Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
Mayoral candidates talk gentrification; Philly Fighting COVID scion sues Drexel; Development projects for 2023 | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What Philadelphia mayoral candidates say about gentrification. As wealth and population flowed back to urban centers at the turn of the millennium, Philly was...
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
billypenn.com
9 Philly development projects you’ll hear a lot about in 2023
Seeing where buildings are going up (or coming down) and where construction is moving ahead (or isn’t) provides a window into the distribution of resources and interests in both public and private spheres. It’s the literal shape of the future. So what efforts in Philadelphia, a city with...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Stop the Public Education Blame Game
In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Zero Waste Options Coming to Delaware County in 2023 Report
Delaware County has set a goal in the new year of working toward zero solid waste, writes Kenny Cooper for WYYY. To get there, it’s hired Zero Waste Associates to come up with a way to keep trash out of landfills and incinerators. Its report is due out in...
Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
fox29.com
Philadelphia restaurant operators scramble to comply with new streeterie regulations
MANAYUNK - The outdoor dining scene could look a lot different in Philadelphia soon. New regulations and licensing requirements are going into effect and it’s sending many businesses into a mad dash to keep their extra space open. There are quite a few streeteries in Manayunk and the business...
Southwest meltdown: Frustrations mount for stranded travelers in Philly, across country
This story originally appeared on 6abc. It’s being described as one of the worst airline meltdowns in U.S. history. The ripple effect from the winter storm that gripped much of the nation last week is still impacting travelers in Philadelphia. A majority of the cancellations on Monday were Southwest...
Bucks County officials warn of alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies
WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As many families focus on finances to start the new year, experts are warning of a growing trend of retail price inaccuracies where consumers unknowingly pay more than they should.The Pep Boys store is one of nearly a dozen in Bucks County that received a citation and fine during the last year for failing to make sure the price advertised is what consumers actually pay."It's become a big problem over the past two years," Director of Bucks County consumer protection/weights & measures Michael Bannon said.Bannon is warning of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies, where...
Falls Bridge in Philadelphia will be closed Thursday for an inspection
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
Phillymag.com
Meet the Man Who Brought the Boulevard Subway Back From the Dead
Jay Arzu learned about Philly’s most notorious unbuilt subway when he was looking into its New York sibling. Now, as a city-planning doctoral student at Penn, he has put the project back on the map. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
getawaycouple.com
The Best Camping Near Philadelphia
For RVers who love visiting big cities may find it challenging to find campgrounds in easily accessible locations. Some RV parks sit too far off the interstate, while others require driving through narrow city streets. Owners of big rigs can find it especially difficult to find accommodating campsites near urban centers.
In 2018: Some of the Region’s Best Pasta was Found Right Here in Delco at These Two Italian Restaurants
Those craving some exceptional pasta don’t have to travel far to indulge their appetite, as two Italian restaurants in Delaware County offer some of the best pasta in the Philadelphia area, writes Sinead Cummings for PhillyVoice. In honor of National Pasta Day on Oct. 17, PhillyVoice compiled a list...
Overbrook High School gets $500,000 for safety improvements
Half-a-million dollars in Pennsylvania state funding has been set aside for safety improvements at a Philadelphia school.
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
