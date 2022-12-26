Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers
The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA
This would definitely turn them into a contender.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
What Is Kyrie Irving Writing on His Old Nike Shoes?
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving continues to send vague messages with his Nike shoes.
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason
The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Begins Trade Showcase vs. 76ers as Rumors Fly
Kyle Kuzma trade rumors are heating up as the Wizards approach another matchup against the 76ers.
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground
Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move in Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
