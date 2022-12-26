Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion
Photo by"elon musk head" by pureexperiment is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0. Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Should AI be used to classify humans? An AI researcher at USC says it's reductive and ethically dubious
Kate Crawford, the author of Atlas of AI, spoke to Insider about the ethics of using AI to classify humans, and the risks this has for marginalized groups.
ChatGPT: World’s most powerful AI chatbot will soon ‘look like a boring toy’ says OpenAI boss
The creator of the ultra powerful AI chat bot ChatGPT has warned of “scary moments” and “significant disruptions” as artificial intelligence developers rush to create human-level systems.OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said artificial general intelligence (AGI) will be the next major technological breakthrough, offering “amazing” upsides but also major challenges.ChatGPT earned headlines this month for its “mind-blowing” ability to generate human-like responses to a wide range of queries. AI researchers praised the general purpose language model as a huge advancement, with some speculating that it could revolutionise entire industries and even replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.Mr Altman...
