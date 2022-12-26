ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors

Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
defensenews.com

Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo

WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
CBS Minnesota

Gophers help US beat Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play

MONCTON, New Brunswick - Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B. "I really liked the way we bounced back tonight," said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. "We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time." In the...
ng-sportingnews.com

USA vs. Slovakia final score, results: Slovaks use three-goal second period to pull off upset at 2023 World Juniors

In a tournament already with its fair share of upsets, Slovakia joined the party on Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-3. The Slovaks scored three goals in a span of 3:19 in the second period to flip the script in the game and take a 4-2 lead. The United States could not complete the comeback, failing to cut the lead down from multiple goals.
ng-sportingnews.com

USA vs. Switzerland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors

Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to Switzerland as the two meet on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second...
ng-sportingnews.com

Canada vs. Czechia final score, results: Defending World Juniors champions lose 2023 opener

The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.
