What channel is USA vs. Switzerland on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game
Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to its matchup Thursday vs. Switzerland at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second period against...
Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors
Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
Canada vs. Czechia takeaways: Three reasons why defending gold medalists were upset in 2023 World Juniors opener
There's a famous sports expression: "That's why you play the game." That message could not have exemplified any better than it was on Monday night in Halifax. Canada was stunned in its 2023 World Junior Championship opener, falling 5-2 to Czechia in Group A play. It was Canada's first loss to Czechia at the tournament since 2014.
What time is Canada vs. Germany today? TV schedule, live stream to watch 2023 World Juniors game
The 2023 World Juniors could not have gotten out to a worst start for Canada. Coming off their gold-medal win this summer at the 2022 tournament, Canada was sloppy defensively and too cute on offense in their opening game against Czechia, losing 5-2 in a game that left the Halifax crowd stunned.
Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo
WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
Gophers help US beat Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play
MONCTON, New Brunswick - Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B. "I really liked the way we bounced back tonight," said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. "We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time." In the...
USA vs. Slovakia final score, results: Slovaks use three-goal second period to pull off upset at 2023 World Juniors
In a tournament already with its fair share of upsets, Slovakia joined the party on Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-3. The Slovaks scored three goals in a span of 3:19 in the second period to flip the script in the game and take a 4-2 lead. The United States could not complete the comeback, failing to cut the lead down from multiple goals.
USA vs. Switzerland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors
Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to Switzerland as the two meet on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second...
Canada vs. Czechia final score, results: Defending World Juniors champions lose 2023 opener
The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.
Pele health update: Latest news on condition of 82-year-old World Cup legend battling serious illness
As Brazil chased 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, their biggest ever star in Pele became the subject of a health scare. The 82-year-old won three World Cups with the Selecao and is widely regarded as the best player of all time. Pele's health has been making headlines for...
Money isn’t a key: The world’s richest club relegated to the second division
Guangzhou football club – previously called Evergrande – relegated to the second division of China. The former top team hasn’t won for twenty games in the long run. The Guangzhou players earned the last three points in August 2021 on a visit with Shenzhen (4:1). Guangzhou lost...
Spengler Cup schedule 2022: Dates, times, channels to watch every game at historic hockey tournament
For the first time since 2019, the Spengler Cup returns to the international stage. The historic tournament hosted in Switzerland is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Six teams from North America and Europe are meeting for six days of competition. Team Canada are technically the reigning champions,...
Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League clash
Twenty-four years after a run of defeats that cost manager Ruud Gullit his job and made for a bleak start to Gianluca Vialli's tenure as the Dutchman's replacement, Chelsea are at risk of losing four Premier League games in a row again when Bournemouth arrive at Stamford Bridge. The Cherries...
From the Archives: The Evolution of the Hockey Guide
When Stan Fischler was born, another journalist created a fully loaded annual hockey guide. He explores the guides over the decades and how they evolved.
