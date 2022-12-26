ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line.

According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey , the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict .

"I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation," Solovey told Russian media. "He uses the most advanced treatments, [and] target therapy which Russia cannot provide him with."

The Russian historian and political analyst told a Ukrainian YouTube channel, Odesa Film Studio , that he believed the success of Putin's rumored treatment was thanks to medical treatment that is widely unavailable to Russian citizens.

"I would say that the treatment has been too successful," Solovey told the YouTube channel. "They have been treating him too well." The political analyst stated that Putin's time has neared its end.

"The end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment because no medication can be endlessly successful," Solovey added.

In a sadistic turn of irony, Putin's failing health mirrored the state of the Russian military has been forced to face as Putin continued brazen and barbaric attempts to revitalize his weakened forces.

It has been rumored that the Kremlin leader has battled Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer over the course of the Ukraine invasion, which occurred nearly a year ago in February 2022.

"I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s disease, but it’s already progressing," stated a security services insider in a claimed email leak regarding Putin. "This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden."

Earlier this month, the Russian leader — who once considered himself to be the strong leader his country needed after the collapse of the Soviet Union — took a tumble down five stairs at home.

The fall resulted in Putin landing on his tailbone and defecating himself — an alleged incident that the Kremlin vehemently denied.

Comments / 42

Dylan Bowlin
3d ago

How Vladimir Putin’s health conditions (which have deteriorated significantly over the course of the year 2022), HAVEN’T been the death of him by now is to me, baffling to say the least. Because, the longer he’s alive, the MORE unhinged he becomes alongside him potentially signing his OWN death warrant with him potentially using WMDs out of sheer moronic desperation.

Reply
16
Jean Ray
2d ago

Rumors of him being on his deathbed have been circulating for years. I’ll believe it when it happens.

Reply
7
Kerri Tanguay
2d ago

Stop keeping him alive take his meds and flush them down the toilet!

Reply(1)
9
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

