eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
ksl.com
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s another way to be warned about slick roads in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A local fire department is encouraging people to download a new app to know what’s happening in the community, especially when it can be slick out on roads like it has been on Tuesday. “We use the app for many different purposes, but one of...
Fish and Game personnel tranquilize and relocate moose that was wandering Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood. Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello. Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on...
eastidahonews.com
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
eastidahonews.com
Moose on loose in Pocatello
The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. Ordinance enforcement officers have had several reports of a moose hanging around the neighborhood of Churchhill Downs and the surrounding neighborhoods. Please be aware of this. If you happen to come across the moose, do not approach the animal....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Holiday Light Show Lights Up Chubbuck Neighborhood
A local holiday light show display is lighting up a neighborhood in Chubbuck. The 'Winters' Wonderland of Light' show has been going on for about 15 years. The light display is synchronized to music. You can listen to it from the comfort of your car by tuning your car radio...
'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks
Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
Viral Idaho TikTok Star 'Doggface' Arrested on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video...
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break
On the night before Christmas a water pipe broke in the ceiling at the new Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet. The post Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
KPVI Newschannel 6
ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks
245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
eastidahonews.com
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
eastidahonews.com
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
eastidahonews.com
Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation pays off $40,000 of student meal debt in 4 school districts
IDAHO FALLS — Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation, a newly formed non-profit, recently donated funds to help offset student meal debt in school districts throughout the southeast Idaho region. The non-profit donated $5,000 to Madison School District #321, $5,000 to Jefferson School District #251, $20,000 to Idaho Falls School District...
