Pocatello, ID

eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater

IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game personnel tranquilize and relocate moose that was wandering Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood. Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello. Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Holiday Light Show Lights Up Chubbuck Neighborhood

A local holiday light show display is lighting up a neighborhood in Chubbuck. The 'Winters' Wonderland of Light' show has been going on for about 15 years. The light display is synchronized to music. You can listen to it from the comfort of your car by tuning your car radio...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks

Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks

245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas

ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO, ID

