flygril
2d ago
what in the world are wrong with people now??? seems like the world has gone completely crazy!!!!!
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
WCJB
Two people arrested after allegedly stealing diamonds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two accused diamond thieves involved in scams across the state are behind bars now after being identified by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Sterling Jenkins and Keondreia Williams are accused fraudulently purchasing diamonds at the Walmart on Southwest 42nd Street using a cash card. They...
News4Jax.com
Assortment of illegal narcotics discovered during drug raid inside Middleburg home, deputies say
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Two brothers are facing narcotics charges following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs inside a home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Justice, 29, of Middleburg on Thursday remained in the Clay County Jail on a...
Man, 18, shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after basketball game fight has died, police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The 18-year-old man shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight during a basketball game at the Orange Park Athletic Association has died, police say. The Orange Park Police Department identified the man who died as Drew Allan Wright III. OPPD said Wright died early Thursday morning.
Jacksonville man arrested on Christmas Eve for threatening victim with firearm, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested in Green Cove Springs on Christmas Eve on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, deputies say.
WCJB
44-year-old Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Micanopy is behind bars after taking a plea deal in an animal cruelty case. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 44-year-old Kimberly Ann Hicks turned herself in this Monday. Deputies said that investigators found 19 malnourished dogs and 5 dead puppies in Hick’s home in April of 2022.
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl. Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.
WCJB
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 13-year-old Ean Stephens is safe, according to police, after he was found in Clay County on Christmas night. Now, three people on both sides of the case are in jail. The first is Tiffany Mejia, who is in jail on charges of tampering with evidence, interference...
Jacksonville man arrested for starting fire in dumpster in Orange Park
A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday for setting fire to a Waste Pro USA dumpster. He faces charges of vandalism of $1,000 or more, deputies said. Jacksonville man arrested for starting dumpster fire at Waste Pro USA in Orange Park, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.
WCJB
New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
WESH
1 woman, another woman injured in house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — One woman died Tuesday night in a raging house fire and another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and is still alive. The fire happened on SW 52nd Street in Ocala. It’s unknown how the fire started but it’s being investigated by both...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, December 28
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Hidden Arrests: Clay County Sheriff’s Office omits names of certain public officials from arrest log
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office website shows a running list of arrests the department makes each day – the “daily bulletin.” Certain county employees, however, can sign an exemption form and their names won’t appear on the arrest log – or mugshots on the department’s inmate list.
News4Jax.com
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say
BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Danella laid to rest
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was laid to rest on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that Sgt. Eric Danella died Monday, Dec. 19. CCSO said Danella had served as a supervisor at the Clay County Jail. Danella’s funeral service was held...
YAHOO!
Bungling bandit slips on ice, hits head during attempted armed robbery on Christmas
A bungling Gainesville bandit has about as much luck trying to rob a Gainesville employee on Christmas as the Wet Bandits did in Home Alone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville police said that around 1 a.m. Dec. 25, an armed robber pulled a gun...
After killing one victim and injuring another, stabbing suspect attempted to flee police, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an arrest report describing a stabbing that took place in the Longbranch neighborhood last week. Action News Jax first told you about the stabbing that occurred Tuesday night, Dec. 20. JSO officers responded to 3128 Plateau St. when calls came in...
Police: Ponte Vedra man arrested after woman jumps from balcony to escape
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra man was arrested in Palm Coast Monday after he allegedly beat a woman who had a no-contact order against him, police said. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported being punched and strangled by the man. She fought him off...
First Coast News
Police: One in life-threatening condition after shooting near Orange Park Athletic Association
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: Man shot during fight at Orange Park basketball court dies. The Orange Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting near the Orange Park Athletic Association. Police say a victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPPD says the...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested after missing child found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Ean Stephens on December 22: his grandfather, his step-grandmother, and a neighbor, who allegedly offered to help Ean find a new home and be adopted. Ean was found unharmed in Clay County yesterday. According...
