Clay County, FL

Comments

flygril
2d ago

what in the world are wrong with people now??? seems like the world has gone completely crazy!!!!!

WCJB

Two people arrested after allegedly stealing diamonds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two accused diamond thieves involved in scams across the state are behind bars now after being identified by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Sterling Jenkins and Keondreia Williams are accused fraudulently purchasing diamonds at the Walmart on Southwest 42nd Street using a cash card. They...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

44-year-old Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Micanopy is behind bars after taking a plea deal in an animal cruelty case. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 44-year-old Kimberly Ann Hicks turned herself in this Monday. Deputies said that investigators found 19 malnourished dogs and 5 dead puppies in Hick’s home in April of 2022.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl. Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

1 woman, another woman injured in house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — One woman died Tuesday night in a raging house fire and another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and is still alive. The fire happened on SW 52nd Street in Ocala. It’s unknown how the fire started but it’s being investigated by both...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, December 28

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
News4Jax.com

5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
BALDWIN, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested after missing child found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Ean Stephens on December 22: his grandfather, his step-grandmother, and a neighbor, who allegedly offered to help Ean find a new home and be adopted. Ean was found unharmed in Clay County yesterday. According...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

