Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr speaks out on being ‘villain’ in College Football Playoff vs. Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr knows the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs heading into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. And Harrison is fine with it. In fact, the star wideout is excited to play the ‘villain’ role against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Ohio State football receiver spoke out on his team’s ‘underdog’ role heading into the clash with the Bulldogs, per Chase Brown on Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Alabama Football adds transfer tight end CJ Dippre

Alabama football got another key piece for its 2023 roster on Tuesday morning when it added transfer portal tight end CJ Dippre. Dippre, who transferred from the University of Maryland, chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. He visited Tuscaloosa a little over two weeks ago, and was clearly sold on Coach Nick Saban’s pitch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
The Spun

Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors

Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'

The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Young 49ers fan goes viral with adorably electric dance moves

During the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ Christmas Eve victory over the Washington Commanders, the Levi’s Stadium crowd was treated to an epic performance from an adorable Bay Area native. Jaden Williams, an 8-year-old from San Jose who loves the 49ers, had gone viral just a week before...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching

Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV

