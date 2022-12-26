Read full article on original website
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
CBS Sports
Mykhailo Mudryk to Arsenal: Shakhtar Donetsk CEO confirms further talks after first transfer bid rejected
Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive has revealed that he is in direct dialogue with Arsenal over the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk as negotiations between the two clubs become ever more public. Arsenal saw an opening bid, understood to be worth up to £57 million, rejected by Shakhtar for Mudryk, who has...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford transfer rumours, new stadium name, Mudryk & Mitrovic latest
Some shocking news being reported as of late, with Jordan Pickford’s future at Everton somewhat uncertain. Should the Toffees sell him with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea hovering? [Daily Mail]. Ellis Simms continues his fine form for Sunderland, scoring a 90th minute winner in a 2-1 win over Blackburn...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
BBC
'The players have got to really believe in themselves'
Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players need to have more belief in themselves because they are more than capable of competing in the Premier League. Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a tough night and it was always going to be a tough night. We would have had to be perfect in the game to get the result we were after.
BBC
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
The Premier League Champions got back into league action in style against Leeds United as goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland got Pep Guardiola's men the three points.
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
SB Nation
WATCH: Kai Havertz tap-in gets Chelsea in the lead against Bournemouth, 1-0!
A neat pass from Jorginho in midfield sets Raheem Sterling in motion down the right flank. The Chelsea attacker sees Kai Havertz arriving late in the box and passes towards tonight’s centre-forward, setting him up for our first post-World Cup goal, against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces Afrobeats star and Man Utd fan Maulo
The Premier League title race is only just getting started, but can anyone stop BBC football expert Chris Sutton's charge to victory when it comes to predictions?. Sutton has declared himself "the one and only" after seeing off Chesney Hawkes in the festive fixtures - the fifth successive week he has won the battle with his guests. He now leads 11-5 overall.
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid
The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
NBC Sports
Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals as Man City beats Leeds
Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on. City pulled back into second place in the...
January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
LONDON — Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 as Chelsea host Bournemouth (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Thomas Tuchel was...
