BBC

Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager

Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
BBC

'The players have got to really believe in themselves'

Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players need to have more belief in themselves because they are more than capable of competing in the Premier League. Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a tough night and it was always going to be a tough night. We would have had to be perfect in the game to get the result we were after.
BBC

Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action

A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
SB Nation

WATCH: Kai Havertz tap-in gets Chelsea in the lead against Bournemouth, 1-0!

A neat pass from Jorginho in midfield sets Raheem Sterling in motion down the right flank. The Chelsea attacker sees Kai Havertz arriving late in the box and passes towards tonight’s centre-forward, setting him up for our first post-World Cup goal, against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces Afrobeats star and Man Utd fan Maulo

The Premier League title race is only just getting started, but can anyone stop BBC football expert Chris Sutton's charge to victory when it comes to predictions?. Sutton has declared himself "the one and only" after seeing off Chesney Hawkes in the festive fixtures - the fifth successive week he has won the battle with his guests. He now leads 11-5 overall.
The Independent

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
NBC Sports

Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals as Man City beats Leeds

Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on. City pulled back into second place in the...
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix

The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

LONDON — Graham Potter and the Blues will be hoping for a fast (re)start to kickstart their top-four push when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge Tuesday, Dec. 26 as Chelsea host Bournemouth (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Thomas Tuchel was...

