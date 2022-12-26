ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

NFL reportedly investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Eli Apple; Patriots QB calls low hit part of the game'

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhJST_0jv1IKpl00

A low hit by Mac Jones on Eli Apple has sparked public debate between the two players and multiple accusations that the Patriots quarterback plays "dirty."

It's also reportedly prompted an NFL investigation.

The hit took place during Saturday's game between New England and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what was was believed to be a Jones fumble down the left sideline with Jones giving chase. Apple, a Bengals cornerback, trailed the play as Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton also gave chase.

As Apple pursued Thornton, Jones dove low in front of Apple's legs to knock him down.

Officials ruled that Jones threw an incomplete pass instead of fumbling the ball, and the return didn't stand in the Bengals' 22-18 win. Officials' didn't flag Jones for a penalty. After the game, Apple was candid in his assessment of Jones' dive.

"He tripped me," Apple told reporters. "I thought it was a dirty play. He's done that before. I've seen it."

Jones: Dive was 'just part of the game'

On Monday, the Boston Globe reported that the NFL is investigating the play for a potential fine that would be revealed on Tuesday. Jones, meanwhile, addressed the play and the criticism with Boston sports radio WEEI. He defended his dive as a "split-second decision."

"I went down in front of him to kind of getting the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there" Jones said. "So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It's a split-second decision, and there's a lot that goes into it."

He then likened the play to hits he takes in the pocket as a quarterback.

"There's no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play. Nor do I believe that when I'm playing quarterback that's what [the defense is trying to do]. I get hit a lot, too. We're all out there playing hard. It's just part of the game."

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay apparently doesn't agree with Jones' assessment that his play is "part of the game." NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted video of past Jones plays that he deemed "dirty," prompting a tweet from Slay expressing enthusiastic agreement.

Jones has regressed in his second season after quarterbacking the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie. He's drawing criticism for his demonstrative on-field outbursts as losses pile on up a 7-8 team. Now he can add a growing chorus of dirty play accusations to his woes.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
WGAU

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

AP source: Big Ten's Warren candidate for Bears president

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WGAU

Bold Week 17 predictions: Who will surprise in the fantasy football championship?

Our analysts reveal their boldest predictions for the fantasy playoff semifinals. Which will come to pass in Week 17?. In three of Jared Goff's last four games, he's passed for over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns. He is an absolute lock to hit those marks in Championship Week against an outrageously soft Chicago defense, a group that's allowed 26.2 points per game and 7.7 yards per pass attempt. The Bears have no hope of containing Detroit's loaded receiving corps. Goff is about to deliver a top-three positional finish at the best possible time. — Andy Behrens.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Ex-NFL players urge Tua Tagovailoa to shut down season amid latest concussion scare

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, a jarring announcement after he played the entirety of Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers without apparent injury. The news raised immediate concerns about Tagovailoa's health after the Dolphins quarterback was hospitalized...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy