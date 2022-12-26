ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Resident safe after residential fire destroys Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials say one person needs a new place to live after a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to a home on NE 24th street a little after 4:00p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found the single-story home with smoke coming from the attic...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident displaced after home catches fire

An Ocala resident was displaced on Tuesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside their home. Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, and Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22 were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 24th Street due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
WESH

1 woman, another woman injured in house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — One woman died Tuesday night in a raging house fire and another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and is still alive. The fire happened on SW 52nd Street in Ocala. It’s unknown how the fire started but it’s being investigated by both...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives

DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Utilities rescinds boil water notice for several communities

Marion County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities. The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Monday, December 26 due to a temporary drop in water pressure. According to Marion County Utilities, bacteriological surveys were conducted, and satisfactory results have been reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County

A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle

Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
BELLEVIEW, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL

