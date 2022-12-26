Read full article on original website
Poloncarz says Buffalo Bills are “not essential workers” after driving ban criticism
The Bills had to stay an extra night in Chicago due to the blizzard and were unable to fly into Buffalo while the airport remained closed.
Freeze Frame – 65th Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament
WINDSOR, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State’s oldest wrestling tournament is in full swing and 18 Sports has an exclusive look. (Photo Courtesy: Janice Smith) Take a look at some action photos from day one of action in the 65th Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament. Top teams like Horseheads, Tioga, Corning, and Waverly are a part […]
Buffalo Bills were ‘not allowed to travel’ during ban, Erie County executive says
How did the Buffalo Bills get home on Christmas Day when the city of Buffalo was under a travel ban?. The NFL team beat the Chicago Bears in a Christmas Eve game in Chicago, while Western New York was dealing with a “once in a generation” winter storm. Bills players were seen arriving at their cars Sunday after landing in Rochester, raising questions about whether they were given an exemption to the driving ban.
CBS Sports
Buffalo Bills denied exemption to Erie County's driving ban during blizzard
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday that Buffalo Bills players and coaches were not given an exemption from a driving ban during a weekend blizzard on the grounds that they were "not essential workers," according to a report by WIVB. The blizzard prevented the Bills from traveling home following their Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears, and then left them having to dig their cars out of many feet of snow upon their return on Christmas morning.
Buffalo Bills were denied a police escort home after deadly blizzard
Western New York loves its local NFL team, but apparently not enough to escort players through a deadly blizzard. The Buffalo Bills played an away game against the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve, then tried to fly back to upstate New York on Christmas Day just as the Buffalo area got hit with a massive snowstorm that forced officials to close the airport. The team instead flew into nearby Rochester, contacted state and county police agencies and asked if someone could escort players back to their home base, according to a local county official.
Poloncarz on the Bills: 'They were not allowed to travel'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When video of the Buffalo Bills players arriving at their cars after landing in Rochester following their Christmas Eve game was shared, many people questioned how the Bills were allowed to travel home during a travel ban. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had an answer for...
Back on ice, Sabres show empathy for blizzard-besieged Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres general manager and Clarence native Kevyn Adams shared the sentiment of the youngest players on his roster in processing the magnitude a devastating winter storm that pummeled Western New York over the weekend. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Adams said before the Sabres took the ice at KeyBank Center […]
Buffalo Recovers
The western New York town is continuing to dig itself out after a deadly snowstorm that killed at least 36 people.
