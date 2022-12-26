Western New York loves its local NFL team, but apparently not enough to escort players through a deadly blizzard. The Buffalo Bills played an away game against the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve, then tried to fly back to upstate New York on Christmas Day just as the Buffalo area got hit with a massive snowstorm that forced officials to close the airport. The team instead flew into nearby Rochester, contacted state and county police agencies and asked if someone could escort players back to their home base, according to a local county official.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO