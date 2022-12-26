Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Lights of the Northwoods continues collecting donations throughout cold weather stretch
Bill Freudenberg can come up with endless reasons why people should go see the lights. “Number one, it's free," said Freudenberg. "Number two, it’s beautiful." When he sees another car join the long line in Hodag Park, he gets excited. “I love every minute of this," said Freudenberg. It’s...
WJFW-TV
Mother-daughter duo open small cafe in downtown Eagle River
If you would’ve told mother and daughter duo Beth and Ashlee Millen they’d be owning a business together—let alone working together, they would’ve laughed. Sure, they spend doing fun activities together. “We garden together, we have chickens, we do so many things together, we ice fish,...
WJFW-TV
Fat Tire Bike Trails Open
The Rhinelander Area Silent Trails Association (RASTA) is grooming trails for more than just cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Winter Fat Tire Biking is growing in popularity and RASTA is helping expand access to groomed trails in the area. RASTA already has a contract in place to maintain cross country and...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander secures first home win of the season with three point barrage against Ashland
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander was on a five-game losing streak and winless at home before their last game of 2022 against Ashland. The 1-6 Hodags hosted the 3-4 Oredockers in hopes of snapping that streak and getting their first home win of the season. During the game, Rhinelander shot the...
Comments / 0