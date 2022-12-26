Read full article on original website
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
10NEWS
Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list
PORTLAND, Maine — The fading North Atlantic right whale, Eubalaena glacialis, will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in...
10NEWS
Mega Millions mints a new millionaire in Florida with win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone in Florida is a brand-new millionaire after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S., for that matter — matched the five regular numbers and the Mega Ball. That would have resulted in a $565 million payout.
10NEWS
Ransomware, data breach insurance costing Florida school districts hundreds of thousands of dollars
TAMPA, Fla — Florida school districts are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on insurance for cyber security threats, like data breaches and ransomware attacks. A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found the loss of learning following a cyberattack at K-12 schools ranged from three days to three weeks, recovery time could take anywhere from two to nine months, and districts’ losses have ranged from $50,000 to $1 million.
