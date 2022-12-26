ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

10NEWS

Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list

PORTLAND, Maine — The fading North Atlantic right whale, Eubalaena glacialis, will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in...
MAINE STATE
10NEWS

Mega Millions mints a new millionaire in Florida with win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone in Florida is a brand-new millionaire after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S., for that matter — matched the five regular numbers and the Mega Ball. That would have resulted in a $565 million payout.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Ransomware, data breach insurance costing Florida school districts hundreds of thousands of dollars

TAMPA, Fla — Florida school districts are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on insurance for cyber security threats, like data breaches and ransomware attacks. A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found the loss of learning following a cyberattack at K-12 schools ranged from three days to three weeks, recovery time could take anywhere from two to nine months, and districts’ losses have ranged from $50,000 to $1 million.
FLORIDA STATE

