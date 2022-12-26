TAMPA, Fla — Florida school districts are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on insurance for cyber security threats, like data breaches and ransomware attacks. A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found the loss of learning following a cyberattack at K-12 schools ranged from three days to three weeks, recovery time could take anywhere from two to nine months, and districts’ losses have ranged from $50,000 to $1 million.

