ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

No-burn order extended through Tuesday in much of SoCal

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jbID_0jv1GUlt00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The South Coast Air Quality Management District today extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through tomorrow due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It affects all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.

The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley, or the high desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households, and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.

The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood and manufactured fire
logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or
PM2.5 can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at www.AirAlerts.org.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022

LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Find My iPhone used to locate woman who crashed off Highway 18 in San Bernardino mountains, landed 200 feet below

Concerned family members used “Find My iPhone” to locate a woman who crashed on Highway 18 in the San Bernardino mountains after leaving a family gathering on Christmas Day. The family apparently became concerned when they couldn’t reach the woman Monday morning and utilized the Apple feature to track her whereabouts, the San Bernardino County […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26

Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

SB County officials warn of property scam

San Bernardino County homeowners are being warned about a nationwide property scam. The swindle called a Homeowner Benefit Program, involves homeowners being persuaded to place a lien on their property in exchange for a cash payment, according to a statement released by Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason and Assessor- Recorder-County Clerk Chris Wilhite.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy