The parents of disgraced FTX crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend were too preoccupied Thursday to comment on their daughter’s role in the ongoing investigation. “We’re busy right now,” Sara Fischer Ellison said when asked by The Post if her daughter, Caroline Ellison, was cooperating with prosecutors against her former paramour. Fischer Ellison and her husband, Glenn Ellison – both MIT economists – looked slightly disheveled as they left their Newton, Mass. home, breaking cover for the first time since their daughter emerged at the center of the FTX crypto scandal. Dressed against the cold, the brainiac couple toted several bags into their orange Hyundai...

NEWTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO