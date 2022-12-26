ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

TechSpot

Lawsuit claims the Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor has a racial bias

In brief: Apple has been hit with a class-action lawsuit that claims the blood oxygen sensor in the company's smartwatch fails to report accurate results for wearers with darker skin tones. It adds that Apple has failed "to recognize the failings of pulse oximetry in general with respect to persons of color."
New York Post

Caroline Ellison’s parents too ‘busy’ to talk Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX

The parents of disgraced FTX crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend were too preoccupied Thursday to comment on their daughter’s role in the ongoing investigation. “We’re busy right now,” Sara Fischer Ellison said when asked by The Post if her daughter, Caroline Ellison, was cooperating with prosecutors against her former paramour. Fischer Ellison and her husband, Glenn Ellison – both MIT economists – looked slightly disheveled as they left their Newton, Mass. home, breaking cover for the first time since their daughter emerged at the center of the FTX crypto scandal. Dressed against the cold, the brainiac couple toted several bags into their orange Hyundai...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Fox Business

Fox Business

