Ninth Circuit breathes new life into children's class action lawsuit against Google for YouTube ad tracking
A panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision that dismissed a class action lawsuit brought by children whose private information was used for ad targeting without parental consent.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
NYC Walgreens store keeping ice cream in chained freezer, locking up candy amid ongoing shoplifting frenzy
Photographs show a NYC Walgreens store has locked up its candy and ice cream, as a spokesperson called retail crime "one of the top challenges facing the industry today."
TechSpot
Lawsuit claims the Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor has a racial bias
In brief: Apple has been hit with a class-action lawsuit that claims the blood oxygen sensor in the company's smartwatch fails to report accurate results for wearers with darker skin tones. It adds that Apple has failed "to recognize the failings of pulse oximetry in general with respect to persons of color."
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort says Sam Bankman-Fried has 'diarrhea of the mouth' after the FTX founder's media appearances
Up until his arrest Monday, Sam Bankman-Fried had done several interviews with journalists despite his lawyers telling him not to talk.
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Jeffrey Epstein's estate agrees to pay the Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle civil suit
The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay the U.S. Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that he used the territory as the base of an extensive sex trafficking operation. The suit is being settled nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney...
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for $5 million, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says it takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing manufacturer Kraft Heinz for $5 million. The company called the lawsuit "frivolous" in a statement.
Caroline Ellison’s parents too ‘busy’ to talk Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX
The parents of disgraced FTX crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend were too preoccupied Thursday to comment on their daughter’s role in the ongoing investigation. “We’re busy right now,” Sara Fischer Ellison said when asked by The Post if her daughter, Caroline Ellison, was cooperating with prosecutors against her former paramour. Fischer Ellison and her husband, Glenn Ellison – both MIT economists – looked slightly disheveled as they left their Newton, Mass. home, breaking cover for the first time since their daughter emerged at the center of the FTX crypto scandal. Dressed against the cold, the brainiac couple toted several bags into their orange Hyundai...
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
Spirit Airlines flight attendant fired because she was too overweight for jump seat, she claims in lawsuit
A new lawsuit brought by a former Spirit Airlines flight attendant alleges following the woman's termination that the airline violated the Civil Rights Act.
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, an emeritus professor at Stanford Law School, was pictured arriving at her son's hearing in Manhattan on Thursday.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of employees
PepsiCo plans to lay off hundreds of white collar workers as it streamlines marketing and centralizes manufacturing.
