More Than 3,200 Flights Canceled Monday After Christmas

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
(Getty Images REUTERS/John Gress)

Those who have opted to fly to their Christmas destination are likely facing some major travel headaches right now after thousands of flights have been canceled across the board on Monday. These flights include over 1,000 which are within – or flying into – the United States. And over 10,000 flights have been rerouted or delayed, other reports are noting.

Over 6,000 flights faced similar issues earlier in the holiday when as many as 6,000 flights saw delays on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and Monday, the day after the holiday. Some of these delays and cancellations are coming from a variety of issues. Weather is a major component, of course. Also, many flight crews are calling in sick after a spike in COVID-19-related illnesses.

These Travel Issues, Delays, And Canceled Flights Are Hitting During The Busiest Time Of Year For The Industry

These massive cancelations are coming at what is usually the busiest time of year for air travel. Reports from the US Transportation Security Administration note that millions of people are screened during the holiday weekends. This year saw a peak travel number hitting at almost 2.2 million by Thursday, December 23. The numbers of travelers in 2022 were so high, in fact, that more people passed through the TSA checkpoints by Wednesday, December 22 this year than on the same day in 2019.

Alaska Airlines canceled 133 flights – which amounts to 19 % of the company’s operations – on Monday. This airline cites weather issues along the Pacific Northwest as the reason for these cancelations.

Airline officials report that nearly 250 mainline flights set to arrive or depart to or from Seattle were canceled on Sunday. Furthermore, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has seen the most delays and cancellations as of Monday morning.

“We’re working as quickly as possible to get all our affected guests rebooked on other flights while operating safely,” notes a statement coming from Alaska Airlines.

“Reservations is experiencing extremely long hold times of up to 11 hours,” the statement adds.

Illnesses Spike Across The Globe, Grounding Some Holiday Flights

According to United Airlines officials, hundreds of airlines faced cancelations because of a lack of crew members. The statements note that a “nationwide spike in Omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews.”

Another major airline, Delta Air Lines released a statement that they are working diligently to make sure all stranded passengers make it home as quickly as possible.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” Delta officials say in a recent statement.

“Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be,” the statement adds. “As quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”

