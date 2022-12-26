Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West . On an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which dropped on Monday (December 26), the SKIMS founder discussed comments on social media, memories of her father and dating.

Most notably, though, Kardashian dove into the realities of co-parenting her four children , North , 9, Saint , 7, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 3, with the "Bound 2" rapper. "Co-parenting is hard. It's really f------ hard," she said. She added how she tries to shield her kids from Ye's controversial behavior .

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids as long as they can have that. That's what I would want for them. If they don't know the things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s--- that they're not ready to deal with," she said.

If her kids ever ask about their father's behavior online, Kim said she's "so prepared" to answer those questions. Until that time comes, though, she said she'll avoid any badmouthing about her ex-husband.

"One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could. All the crazy s---. They'll thank me and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know. It's not my place anymore to jump in," she said, adding that it hasn't been easy. "I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids for my kids. In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on on the outside world. … I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm so close to that not happening. While that's still happening, I will protect that to the ends of the earth as long as I can."

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce last month . They reached an agreement that calls for Ye paying $200,000 a month for child support and "equal access" to their four children. Kim K has the kids 80% of the time, Page Six reports.

