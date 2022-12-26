Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, speaking to reporters at the State Capitol. Photo: Twitter/Devin LeMahieu

(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different.

Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat.

Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out over the past two years, arguing that he could stay on the board until the Wisconsin Senate approved his replacement.

That didn’t happen, so Prehn stayed-on. Until Friday.

“I have always said I will vacate my seat when the Senate confirms my replacement or when I choose to do so. Unfortunately, it took the Supreme Court to confirm my decision to stay on at great expense for the taxpayer and an immense personal price, Prehn said in a statement. “It is time for the state legislators to act on Gov. Evers’ nomination as soon as practical and it is now time for me to move on."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled back in June that Prehn could not be forced off the board because the Senate had not voted on a replacement.

The Senate still has not voted, but Democrats are hopeful that will happen soon after senators return to the Capitol next week.

“I’m looking forward to the state senate getting back to performing its constitutional duty of taking up the governor’s appointees for a vote. With the highly qualified individuals Governor Evers has put forward for the Natural Resources Board, I am hopeful this can be done in a bipartisan manner,” Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said on Friday.

The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate, Majority Leader Devin LeMahiue has said he intends to give Gov. Evers’ nominees an “up or down vote.” He has not, however, said which nominees have enough votes, or just when those votes will happen.

The new legislature will be sworn-in on January 3. Lawmakers will get to work on their new session immediately after that.