ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on

By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rn1I6_0jv1EHc600
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, speaking to reporters at the State Capitol.  Photo: Twitter/Devin LeMahieu

(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different.

Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat.

Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out over the past two years, arguing that he could stay on the board until the Wisconsin Senate approved his replacement.

That didn’t happen, so Prehn stayed-on. Until Friday.

“I have always said I will vacate my seat when the Senate confirms my replacement or when I choose to do so. Unfortunately, it took the Supreme Court to confirm my decision to stay on at great expense for the taxpayer and an immense personal price, Prehn said in a statement. “It is time for the state legislators to act on Gov. Evers’ nomination as soon as practical and it is now time for me to move on."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled back in June that Prehn could not be forced off the board because the Senate had not voted on a replacement.

The Senate still has not voted, but Democrats are hopeful that will happen soon after senators return to the Capitol next week.

“I’m looking forward to the state senate getting back to performing its constitutional duty of taking up the governor’s appointees for a vote. With the highly qualified individuals Governor Evers has put forward for the Natural Resources Board, I am hopeful this can be done in a bipartisan manner,” Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said on Friday.

The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate, Majority Leader Devin LeMahiue has said he intends to give Gov. Evers’ nominees an “up or down vote.” He has not, however, said which nominees have enough votes, or just when those votes will happen.

The new legislature will be sworn-in on January 3. Lawmakers will get to work on their new session immediately after that.

Comments / 9

Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Wants Bipartisan Support for Tax Plan

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to handle a projected massive tax surplus. The Oostberg Republican tells WOMT radio that he's spoken with Democrat Governor Tony Evers, as has Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. LeMahieu says Wisconsin needs to change its tax rates and says that Wisconsin's top tax bracket is higher than neighboring states.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Race to replace Alberta Darling shrinks

(The Center Square) – The race to replace Alberta Darling in the Wisconsin Senate is not as crowded as before. Former State Senator Randy Hopper on Wednesday announced that he is dropping out of the special election in the state’s 8th Senate District. “While I had every intention of mounting a vigorous campaign to succeed my friend Alberta Darling in the 8th Senate District, the short time frame of a...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

DNR board member's fight to extend term cost Wisconsin taxpayers $76K

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources policy board member's legal fight to remain on the board after his term expired, a news outlet reported Wednesday.The Wisconsin State Journal said it had obtained invoices through an open records request detailing state payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Macioek, between October 2021 and February 2022.Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired in May 2021 but he refused to step down to make way for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointee, Sandra Naas. Prehn argued he didn't...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Romney among 18 Republican senators to vote for $1.7T omnibus bill

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was among 18 Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Senate earlier this month passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which is made up of 12 appropriations bills. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law once it gets to the White House. ...
UTAH STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina lawmakers want Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok on public devices

(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers are joining their counterparts in Congress and legislatures across the country in efforts to ban TikTok on public devices over concerns about the company's ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Reps. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, penned a joint letter on Wednesday urging Gov. Roy Cooper to ban TikTok on government devices "as soon as possible" to protect intellectual data and the state's economic security. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Capital gains tax now ‘in effect' unless Washington Supreme Court strikes it down

(The Center Square) – It’s official: the Washington State Department of Revenue plans to collect the new capital gains income tax that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by a lower court judge. That’s according a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue. “Please accept my holiday greetings!” the letter starts off. “I am writing to update you on a change in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Report finds no evidence of fraud in New Hampshire's elections

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's elections are well-run, the results are accurate and there is no evidence of widespread fraud, according to a new report. The report by the Special Committee on Voter Confidence outlined the findings of a yearlong fact-finding mission by the panel, which concluded that the state's election system "works as is intended" and "deserves the support and confidence" of the state's voters. “As in any...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Christmas or not, the debate continues

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes on Mike Nichols, president of the conservative Badger Institute, over his contention that "leftists" don't believe the GDP is important. Murphy challenges Nichols to identify which leftist has ever made such an observation. Also on Urban Milwaukee, veteran columnist Steve Walters of Wisconsin Eye notes...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won't concede

(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes' victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat's lead from 511 votes to 280 votes. "I will say once again that I'm thankful to everyone who took their time to vote, and democracy is truly a team sport," Mayes said in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy