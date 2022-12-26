ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, RI

Turnto10.com

1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in Stonington house fire

(WJAR) — A fire in a Stonington house left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital on Wednesday morning. WVIT reports emergency responders were called to Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke at a home. Firefighters told WVIT fire was discovered in the...
STONINGTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home

(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to garage fire in Foster

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Foster that involved a propane tank. Fire officials told NBC 10 that the fire on Plainfield Pike was contained to the garage and did not spread to the house. The State Fire Marshal and a bomb squad were on the...
FOSTER, RI
Turnto10.com

Person struck by car in East Providence

(WJAR) — East Providence police said a person was hit by a car Wednesday and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told NBC 10 crews on the scene that the accident occurred on Waterman Ave in East Providence. The road between Appian Way and Grosvenor Avenue is...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Propane tank fire damages Foster garage

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A propane fire badly damaged a garage in Foster. ABC6 was on-scene and caught first responders assessing the scorched wooden building. The fire was quickly extinguished upon arrival of the fire department. Chief William Paul said there were no injuries and only the garage sustained...
FOSTER, RI
Turnto10.com

Wayland Bakery to close doors Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The walk from Anne Annese's Providence apartment to Wayland Bakery is a matter of seconds, but the reward she says is worth it. "I'm going a couple of times, three times, four times a week!" she exclaimed. "I love it here, I come all the time, the food is so good, the bread is amazing!"
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Public safety commissioner reacts to power shift in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is learning more about the nearing power shift in the city of Providence. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday that the city's longtime police chief and public safety commissioner are both leaving. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said retirement was not on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Woman struck by car while crossing street in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said a 61-year-old woman was struck by a car trying to cross the street Wednesday evening. Police Chief Brad Connor said a 61-year-old woman was trying to cross Warwick Avenue near Stop and Shop as a small SUV was driving south in the left-hand lane.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools

(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
WARWICK, RI
FOX 61

Plainfield woman dead after struck by car in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Plainfield woman was killed Tuesday night after a car struck her in Killingly, state police said. According to officials, a Toyota Prius was driving east on Route 101 in Killingly when they struck 45-year-old Amanda Bell who was crossing the road. Police said that Bell...
KILLINGLY, CT

