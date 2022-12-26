Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
Related
5 tractor-trailer trucks damaged by fire in Pawtucket
An investigation is underway after five tractor-trailer trucks caught fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon.
Woonsocket Fire Department Reports Death of Deputy Fire Chief
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The Woonsocket Fire Department has announced honors for the funeral of Deputy Fire chief Roger Perreault Jr. following his active-duty death on Christmas Eve. Perreault, a resident of Blackstone, MA, passed away in Woonsocket on Dec. 24 at the age of 59, according to his obituary.
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in Stonington house fire
(WJAR) — A fire in a Stonington house left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital on Wednesday morning. WVIT reports emergency responders were called to Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke at a home. Firefighters told WVIT fire was discovered in the...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home
(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to garage fire in Foster
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Foster that involved a propane tank. Fire officials told NBC 10 that the fire on Plainfield Pike was contained to the garage and did not spread to the house. The State Fire Marshal and a bomb squad were on the...
Turnto10.com
Person struck by car in East Providence
(WJAR) — East Providence police said a person was hit by a car Wednesday and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told NBC 10 crews on the scene that the accident occurred on Waterman Ave in East Providence. The road between Appian Way and Grosvenor Avenue is...
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
Turnto10.com
First on 10: Smiley talks about changes in Providence police, fire departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — 2023 will be the start of many new things in Providence, including a change in leadership at the police department. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré is retiring, and Col. Hugh Clements is leaving for a new opportunity. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said Wednesday, in his...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
ABC6.com
Propane tank fire damages Foster garage
FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A propane fire badly damaged a garage in Foster. ABC6 was on-scene and caught first responders assessing the scorched wooden building. The fire was quickly extinguished upon arrival of the fire department. Chief William Paul said there were no injuries and only the garage sustained...
Turnto10.com
U-Haul plans storage, rental facility at former Ann and Hope site in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A U-Haul facility is coming to the old Ann & Hope building in Warwick. Half of the building was sold in 2021, and the rest was purchased a few days ago for more than $6.7 million dollars. The deal closed on Friday but had been in the works for more than a year.
Turnto10.com
Wayland Bakery to close doors Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The walk from Anne Annese's Providence apartment to Wayland Bakery is a matter of seconds, but the reward she says is worth it. "I'm going a couple of times, three times, four times a week!" she exclaimed. "I love it here, I come all the time, the food is so good, the bread is amazing!"
Providence woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Police are investigating after a Providence woman was killed in a crash on Christmas Day.
Turnto10.com
Public safety commissioner reacts to power shift in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is learning more about the nearing power shift in the city of Providence. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday that the city's longtime police chief and public safety commissioner are both leaving. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said retirement was not on...
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
ABC6.com
Woman struck by car while crossing street in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said a 61-year-old woman was struck by a car trying to cross the street Wednesday evening. Police Chief Brad Connor said a 61-year-old woman was trying to cross Warwick Avenue near Stop and Shop as a small SUV was driving south in the left-hand lane.
Turnto10.com
Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools
(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
Plainfield woman dead after struck by car in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Plainfield woman was killed Tuesday night after a car struck her in Killingly, state police said. According to officials, a Toyota Prius was driving east on Route 101 in Killingly when they struck 45-year-old Amanda Bell who was crossing the road. Police said that Bell...
fallriverreporter.com
Police, hazmat and rescue crews respond to Bristol County hotel due to fentanyl
Local police, a hazmat crew, and a rescue team responded to a Bristol County hotel Wednesday evening. According to scanner transmissions, just before 7:00 p.m., personnel responded to a hotel room at Mary’s Motor Lodge at 1159 Fall River Avenue in Seekonk. Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella stated that...
Comments / 0