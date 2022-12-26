ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

She built her own affordable housing complex. A year later, she’s expanding

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cwr4x_0jv1D4Bh00

VIDEO: She built her own affordable housing complex. A year later, she’s expanding A Central Florida woman recently cashed in her retirement savings to build affordable housing. Now, she’s expanding. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com/WFTV)

SANFORD, Fla. — On the surface, Kimberly Fogle is a typical Central Florida landlord.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

She walks briskly around her property, noting items that need to be fixed and issues with tenants that must be addressed. She greets everyone by name, asking how their families and kids are doing or seeing if any of their needs aren’t being met.

Step a little more into her shoes – albeit quickly, as Fogle doesn’t slow down – and you’ll see she’s far from typical.

“It’s just so exciting to see the dream come true,” you’ll hear her say.

A few years ago, Fogle stepped back from her 30-year career in the insurance industry and looked for ways to spend her time. A longtime volunteer with local nonprofits, Fogle noticed that the organizations had many clients who wanted to rebuild their lives, but had nowhere to house them.

That, she decided, was the need she was going to fill.

WFTV first met Fogle after learning about her project in late 2021, before her apartment complex opened. At the time, she was at the end of a multi-year build process disrupted by COVID and the various challenges faced by someone with zero development experience.

“I hadn’t built a doghouse before,” she joked. “I say that I didn’t need to know everything. I just needed to be the one heading the ship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl82l_0jv1D4Bh00

Today, that ship is pointed in the right direction. Nine of her 10 units were filled the day of our visit. The other had been vacated one day before by a tenant who left it spotless. Her residents are working single parents who now live within walking distance to downtown Sanford jobs, and disabled veterans.

One of them, David Mullen, has taken on unofficial maintenance duties to help entertain himself – enough that Fogle bought him his own leaf blower.

“I was the second person in here, and I was like, ‘Thank God,’” Mullen recalled. Before moving in to his two-bedroom apartment, he said he shared a space with three others at a recovery center.

Next door, a woman pointed to a Christmas tree set up in her living room. It was the first time she or her teenage son had ever had a tree of their own, she said through tears.

Fogle’s units rent for approximately $500 below the average market rate of Sanford, but come with upgrades not typically found in affordable units like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fogle included a laundry room on-site and made sure the property she built on was on a bus line and close to downtown for easy access to jobs and outdoor spaces.

The existing complex represents the foundation of her nonprofit, Central Florida Home for Good, but it’s not the end goal.

Fogle pointed to the vacant lot next door to the complex, which is slated to become a future second complex with an additional ten units.

“I’m under contract [for the land] now,” she said. “This current property, I used my nest egg to build. This next property, since I have a proof of concept, now I have interest from grant people.”

Fogle talked about additional future plans she’s making. She’ll continue to search for smaller properties close to downtown that developers didn’t want. She plans to build townhomes or single-family homes that she can rent out as a “next step” for her tenants as they rebuild their lives.

She’s also trying to open her community space in the bottom floor of one of her buildings to her resident kids and teens, giving them a space to do their homework after school before their parents get home. She has struggled to find a retired teacher or two who are able to volunteer their time, she said.

She also plans to continue mentoring other prospective first-time developers who are interested in building properties of their own, hoping to create a grassroots movement that can take a bite out of the area’s housing shortage.

“This is what I’ll do the rest of my life because these people are worth it,” she said. “I have eight [school-aged] kids here, and just see how they have finally found their home is beyond words.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development

A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
LADY LAKE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake

10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
sflcn.com

5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1

New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway

SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Central Florida construction company settles lawsuit over employee’s theft

Williams Company has constructed high profile buildings in Central Florida. A construction company and an ex-employee accused of stealing personal information on his way out the door have settled their litigation, court records show. Williams Company Management Group initially sued Paul Comazzi in federal court in July. The case was...
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Ask Bungalower: What happened to the food carts downtown?

“Have you heard anything about food carts getting pushed out of downtown?”. In late November, a number of Bungalower readers started reaching out to us sharing that some of their favorite local food carts in the Central Business District were disappearing, and they couldn’t figure out why. Some readers...
ORLANDO, FL
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy