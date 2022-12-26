Read full article on original website
United and American Airlines place price caps on some cities to help Southwest customers get home
Many Southwest customers have been desperately trying something — anything — that will get them back home. But some passengers have been horrified to find other airlines posting last-minute flights to their destinations that can cost thousands of dollars. United and American Airlines say they have a solution:...
Here’s what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023
The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in 2023. “It...
Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite
Russia’s currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia’s energy sector. The ruble hovered below 72 to the dollar, down 18% from the start of the month, and its weakest level since late April.
Mortgage rates rose this week after falling for six straight weeks
Mortgage rates rose this week, their first increase after falling for six consecutive weeks, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.42% in the week ending December 29, up from 6.27% the week before and capping a rollercoaster year for homebuyers that saw mortgage rates more than double in less than 12 months.
Chinese travelers are ready to go overseas again. Some countries are hesitant
A surging Covid outbreak in China. Countries imposing travel restrictions on Chinese travelers, wary of the virus being imported. Scientists warning against fearmongering and xenophobia. But this isn’t early 2020. The familiar scene is playing out now as China battles its biggest-ever outbreak, after abandoning its stringent zero-Covid approach and...
Weekly jobless claims tick up again
First-time claims for weekly unemployment benefits increased to 225,000 for the week ended December 24, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. That’s up 9,000 from the previous week’s tally of 216,000. Economists were expecting 225,000 initial claims, according to Refinitiv estimates. Weekly initial claims have been hovering...
