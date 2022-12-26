(CNN) — Heavy coastal rain and mountain snow from a potent atmospheric river are falling across the western United States, with more to come later this week. All 11 Western states are expecting rain or snow, with the heaviest impacts predicted for California. By mid-afternoon Tuesday, the rain, snow and wind have already knocked out power to about 126,000 customers in Oregon, 28,000 in Washington state and 22,000 in California, according to poweroutage.us.

