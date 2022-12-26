ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Three people killed and one adult and four children hurt in Co Tyrone crash

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSJ3k_0jv1CCzD00

Three people have been killed and four children hurt in a road crash in Co Tyrone.

A fourth adult was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life-threatening injuries following the smash in Dungannon Road, close to Cookstown , on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it got a call just before 3.30pm about a two-vehicle collision.

It sent two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one non-emergency crew.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone

The air ambulance team was also called out.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and another patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital,” a NIAS spokesman said.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said Dungannon Road was shut in both directions from the Tullyhogue roundabout and urged motorists to find a different route.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “The community is devastated this evening following news of a fatal collision on the Dungannon Road.

“This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
The Independent

Three children dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull.A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got...
The Independent

Man fighting for life and toddler seriously injured in three-vehicle crash

A man is fighting for life in hospital and a toddler has been left with serious injuries after a Christmas Day crash in Gwent. The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood and involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra. A 29-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries, a three-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 33-year-old woman was injured.They were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.A police spokesman said: “The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries. He’s been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.“We’ve been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car.“Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs. Both men remain in police custody.”Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
People

2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide

The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update.  Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
New York Post

Driver forgets wife during pee stop, forces her to walk 12.5 miles for help

For better or worse, he didn’t mean to kick her to the curb. A Thai driver is being ridiculed online after accidentally leaving his passenger behind during a pee stop on Christmas day — which forced her to walk over 12 miles to seek help. The marriage-testing mistake occurred after Boontom Chaimoon, 55 and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, embarked on a road trip at 3 a.m. Sunday to spend the New Year in her hometown in the Maha Sarakham Province, Must Share News reported. All was going swimmingly until her husband said he urgently needed to urinate and parked his car...
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son identified as victims of fatal rural jeep crash

SANTA ROSA -- Matthew Souza and his 7-year-old son Jason were killed in a jeep crash on a backroad in rural Sonoma County earlier this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the father and son died in the crash on Monday night that left three others hospitalized with serious injuries.Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
New York Post

Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out

A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy