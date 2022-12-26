Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic diverted around water main break in South End
CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
iredellfreenews.com
Burst waterline causes an estimated $50,000 in damages at Fifth Street Ministries
Fifth Street Shelter administrators and the area’s homeless population served by the nonprofit are dealing with the fallout caused by frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend. A waterline in the Statesville shelter’s sprinkler system froze on Sunday, causing a waterline to burst and inundate 25 to 30 percent of...
Fire damages building at apple orchard in Western NC
Fire ripped through a building at an apple orchard in Western North Carolina, earlier this week. The Edneyville Fire Department responded to the Twisted Apple in Henderson County, just before 630 Monday night.
FOX Carolina
SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,. According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound. Injuries were reported but we do...
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
Belmont man dies after car hits boulder, flips in Watauga County, troopers say
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Boone hospital Wednesday after his car struck a boulder and overturned down and embankment in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Dec. 28 around 8:20 a.m. on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road. A […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
CMPD investigating after body found by railroad tracks near South End
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a railroad worker found a woman’s body near South End Thursday. In a tweet, police said they were called to West Summit Avenue for the investigation. Police told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz someone at Norfolk Southern had called police for a...
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
WBTV
One person injured after car crashes into Plaza Midwood apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into an apartment in Plaza Midwood on Wednesday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into the side of the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue around 1 p.m., Medic says.
cn2.com
Church Holds Service Despite Flooded Sanctuary from Frozen Pipes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A church in Fort Mill unfortunately affected by freezing temperatures as some of its pipes burst, flooding their sanctuary on Christmas eve. Fort Mill’s Grace Presbyterian Church was getting ready for its candlelight service when unexpectedly three of their pipes in the kitchen burst.
Parishes of burned Gastonia church working on next steps after Christmas Day fire
The City of Gastonia Fire Marshal said it could be days, weeks, or longer before they learn what started a Christmas Day fire at a church.
wccbcharlotte.com
Toll Rates To Increase For Monroe Expressway
MONROE, N.C. — Starting next week, drivers will have to start paying more to take the Monroe Expressway. The toll rates are going up beginning January 1. It’s an annual increase that has been on the schedule with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority Board since the toll road was built.
cn2.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
Man dies in house fire day after Christmas in Taylorsville, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A man was found dead after a fire erupted at a home on River Shoals Ridge Drive Monday morning. Multiple fire departments along with the Alexander County Fire Marshall responded to the call around 11:27 a.m. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez. The...
Statesville woman found dead days after car flipped over bridge railing, landed in river, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead two days after her car flipped over a bridge railing and landed in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to investigate a crash around 3:10 p.m. on December 24 […]
WYFF4.com
Fight over air pump at Greer gas station leads to shot fired, police say
GREER, S.C. — A man is facing charges after a fight over an air pump at a Greer gas station led to a shot being fired, according to police. Police said they were called to the QT on West Wade Hampton at about 6:30 p.m. Monday about a shot being fired.
WBTV
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
FOX Carolina
NC woman tries to escape hospital after being injured during chase
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody on Tuesday following a crash that ended in a crash on Hudlow Road. Deputies said they were patrolling the area near Rock Road when they noticed a vehicle that had a...
WBTV
Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville. The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved. Multiple fire departments and the...
Comments / 0