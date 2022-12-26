ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

Traffic diverted around water main break in South End

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,. According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound. Injuries were reported but we do...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One person injured after car crashes into Plaza Midwood apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into an apartment in Plaza Midwood on Wednesday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into the side of the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue around 1 p.m., Medic says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Church Holds Service Despite Flooded Sanctuary from Frozen Pipes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A church in Fort Mill unfortunately affected by freezing temperatures as some of its pipes burst, flooding their sanctuary on Christmas eve. Fort Mill’s Grace Presbyterian Church was getting ready for its candlelight service when unexpectedly three of their pipes in the kitchen burst.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Toll Rates To Increase For Monroe Expressway

MONROE, N.C. — Starting next week, drivers will have to start paying more to take the Monroe Expressway. The toll rates are going up beginning January 1. It’s an annual increase that has been on the schedule with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority Board since the toll road was built.
MONROE, NC
cn2.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville. The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved. Multiple fire departments and the...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

