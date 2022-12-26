ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found

BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after struck by pickup

MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING

A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

See Inside the Spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri Dome Home

It's one of the most famous homes in Missouri thanks to its shape. Now, you can see inside the funky, awesome and spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri dome home. A couple months ago, Only In Your State named the Dome Home one of the 10 most unique homes in Missouri and for good reason. The actual address shared by Zillow is 620 Point Lookout Road in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Check out the pics which show the interior and also a nearby boat dock. Winning.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
939theeagle.com

Attorney General’s lawsuit against Boonville-based propane company cites specific impact on mid-Missourians

Missouri’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a Boonville-based propane gas supplier, alleging their abrupt closing has left more than 2,500 rural Missouri customers without a dependable source of propane this winter. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed the lawsuit Thursday in Cooper County against Gygr-Gas. The attorney...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather

Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy