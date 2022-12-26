Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
KOMU
Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two die on local highways during patrol’s Christmas holiday counting period
Two people died in crashes over the Christmas holiday counting period in Mid-Missouri and a man was arrested on suspicion of DWI in one of those crashes, according to the highway patrol. The post Two die on local highways during patrol’s Christmas holiday counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
kwos.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING
A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
lakeexpo.com
Condos & Homes Flooded By Busted Pipes, After Mass Power Outage At Lake Of The Ozarks [VIDEO + PHOTOS]
As temperatures plummeted at Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, suddenly the lights went off for thousands of homes and businesses in Osage Beach. But more significantly: the heat went off. Temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night and wouldn't rise above freezing...
See Inside the Spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri Dome Home
It's one of the most famous homes in Missouri thanks to its shape. Now, you can see inside the funky, awesome and spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri dome home. A couple months ago, Only In Your State named the Dome Home one of the 10 most unique homes in Missouri and for good reason. The actual address shared by Zillow is 620 Point Lookout Road in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Check out the pics which show the interior and also a nearby boat dock. Winning.
939theeagle.com
Attorney General’s lawsuit against Boonville-based propane company cites specific impact on mid-Missourians
Missouri’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a Boonville-based propane gas supplier, alleging their abrupt closing has left more than 2,500 rural Missouri customers without a dependable source of propane this winter. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed the lawsuit Thursday in Cooper County against Gygr-Gas. The attorney...
gladstonedispatch.com
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
