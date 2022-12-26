Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
CHP searching for driver in fatal North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said in a Facebook post that it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a sedan and a pedestrian on Dec. 23. According to the post, a maroon-colored vehicle struck the pedestrian on westbound Madison Avenue near Jackson street in...
4 arrested in Vallejo after stolen car police chase ends in I-80 crash, CHP says
CHP says that four people are in custody after a police chase of a stolen car in Sacramento County ends in a Vallejo crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road
On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
abc10.com
Rancho Cordova man dies after SUV crashes into Fresno County canal
MENDOTA, Calif. — A 29-year-old man from Rancho Cordova was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on SR-33 north of Bass Avenue in Fresno County. CHP says the unidentified 29-year-old was driving a Jeep...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle, Fairfield police say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday in Fairfield, police said. Cordelia Road has been closed between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues as police investigate the crash, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The department said that they do not yet know when...
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County
On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Collision Fatality Reported on Tully Road in Modesto
Authorities reported a fatality following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Tully Road in Modesto. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality on Tully Road in Modesto. Modesto PD reported...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
Vacaville man, 62, identified as person killed in Christmas Eve DUI crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.On Wednesday, Fairfield police identified the person killed as 62-year-old Vacaville resident Henry Blank.
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
KCRA.com
62-year-old victim identified after deadly Christmas Eve crash in Fairfield, police say
A 62-year-old Vacaville man has been identified after he was killed in a vehicle collision in Fairfield on Christmas Eve. Henry Blank died after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a suspected drunk driver on East Tabor Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Fairfield police said. Two passengers...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove woman fixes smashed window after car break-in, chronicles the steps on social media
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove woman who had her car broken into has gained attention on social media after she took matters into her own hands to repair the vehicle. Rachael McKinney said her car was broken into before Christmas and she wanted to quickly fix the issue.
Head-on crash on Christmas night near Yuba City leaves one man dead
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by the California Highway Patrol. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was left hospitalized after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford […]
IDENTIFIED: 1 fled to Mexico, 2 arrested, in deadly Visalia bar shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two of the suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a security guard in a Visalia bar earlier this month have been identified – and a third has fled to Mexico, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they identified the shooter, 22-year-old Angel Cazares, and established that […]
KCRA.com
Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
KCRA.com
4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport amid days of holiday chaos and cancellations. Officials said the two men and two women were seen at the airport on Monday between 4:15...
Suspect attempts to escape Sacramento jail through ventilation system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown attempted to escape a holding cell through the ventilation system Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has since been safely removed...
