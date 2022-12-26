Read full article on original website
Longmont police investigating possible prior incidents at explosion site
Dec. 28—Longmont police are looking into whether an explosion on Placer Avenue that injured three people was the second such incident at the address. Longmont police said the explosion was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Crews arrived and found a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged in the explosion and subsequent fire.
Top 10: No. 3: Longmont teen dies in drive-by shooting
Dec. 29—Editor's note: Continuing through Saturday, the Times-Call will count down the top stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors. Isahis "Zay" Rosales was only 13 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in August. On Aug. 20, Longmont officers were called to a shooting...
Video captures theft suspects crashing through garage door after resident confronts them
DENVER — When he came across two people apparently stealing packages in his condo garage, Mike Blake had an idea what they were up to. He had no idea what they would do next. He said package thieves have targeted his building before, so when he was awoken by...
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Salem Street
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that left one man dead on South Salem Street in Aurora. Homicide suspect, 22-year-old C Vontae Smith, was arrested this afternoon by authorities and is facing first-degree murder charges. According to authorities, Smith was an acquaintance of the victim who was killed. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to the call where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. The incident was near the intersection by E Alameda Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.According to authorities, charges against Smith will be filed into the 18th Judicial District. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken to investigators, to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Agent Matthew Longshore in the Public Affairs Unit at 720-432-5095.
Longmont police investigating shooting on Coffman Street
Dec. 27—Longmont police are investigating after a man was shot on Sunday on Coffman Street. Police received the call at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of S. Coffman Street. Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson said the man was taken to the hospital but later released. Ericson...
Man dies following overnight shooting in Aurora, police investigating
Police are working to investigate what led to the shooting and detectives are actively pursuing leads. No arrests have been made.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect
Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Trucker arrested on I-25 in homicide investigation
Deputies stopped a tractor-trailer to arrest the driver, who is a suspect in a homicide that took place at 11:30 a.m. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.
Thornton police chase ends in officer-involved shooting
Thornton Police Department officers tried to arrest armed bank robbery suspects Tuesday in an incident that resulted in a high-speed car chase and officer-involved shooting, according to a news release. Police responded to a report of a man and woman with guns entering the Wells Fargo Bank at 12040 Colorado...
Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion
Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm
A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street.
Woman charged with vehicular assault in reported DUI crash
Dec. 27—A woman accused of causing a three-car crash that left a man brain dead earlier this month has been charged with vehicular assault. Fiona Alspaugh, 22, is charged with vehicular assault — DUI, DUI, careless driving resulting in injury and child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit,...
1 killed in shooting close to Empower Field at Mile High
One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting a couple blocks west of Empower Field at Mile High. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Grove Street, the Denver Police Department tweeted around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday. Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but died two...
Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting
Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
2 bank robbery suspects arrested after pursuit, shooting involving Thornton officers
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two bank robbery suspects were taken to a hospital after a pursuit, crash and a shooting involving officers on Tuesday, the Thornton Police Department said. Police said the incident began at the Wells Fargo at East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. A male and female...
Ex-employer of Thornton murder-suicide suspect says he made threats
A man who police believe fatally shot his wife and then himself outside a worship hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton had threatened to kill her and shoot a union representative after losing his job as an electrician last year, according to a court filing by his former employer.Enoch Apodaca, 46, and Melissa Martinez, 44, were members of the congregation, police have said.In an application for a protection order against Apodaca filed in December 2021, a representative of Sturgeon Electric Company Inc. wrote that Apodaca told a union representative he would shoot Martinez and the union representative, and then "will...
Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building
Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
Man beaten in Christmas Day attack in Thornton dies, suspect wanted
A 70-year-old man, who was brutally attacked in Thornton Christmas Day, has died. Police said the victim was punched and kicked after backing into another person’s car near Thirsty’s Pub on the 1200 block of East 104th Avenue. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and died Monday. Police are still looking for the man’s attacker, who they say has red or blonde hair that’s at least shoulder length and a red or blonde beard. He may have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack. They suspect his vehicle has front end damage.
70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot
70-year-old man dies after being punched, kicked on Christmas Day in Thornton
