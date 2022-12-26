RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire. Bullets fired into the air can come down at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s powerful enough to hurt and even kill a bystander.

