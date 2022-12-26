ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

People, luggage stranded (some for days) in post-holiday flight nightmare

RALEIGH, N.C. — Drifts of snow several feet deep and bone-chilling cold across the country wreaked havoc on holiday travel, canceling flights, delaying others and leaving people stranded in airports across the country on the day after Christmas. And problems are likely to continue into Tuesday and later this...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham, Raleigh victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire. Bullets fired into the air can come down at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s powerful enough to hurt and even kill a bystander.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies

RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
RALEIGH, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy

A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy