cbs17
Southwest Airlines cancellations reach day 3, impacting NC, RDU travelers; officials still mostly blaming weather
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 5,400 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled in less than 48 hours. Thousands of travelers are still stuck in airports or unfamiliar cities, trying to get to their next destination. It is the third day the airline is only operating a small portion...
cbs17
After mass flight cancellations, car rentals surge as travelers try to return to the Triangle
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Rental cars are flying off lots as stranded travelers search for ways to get home amid nationwide flight cancellations. It took three days for Jessica Corder and her family to get back to Raleigh from El Paso after Southwest Airlines cancelled their flights. “I’m happy...
cbs17
Passengers at RDU left stranded, frustrated as Southwest Airlines delays, cancellations continue for 2nd day
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 65 percent of all cancelled flights across the country are from Southwest Airlines. It’s now the second day of widespread delays and cancellations from the airline, leaving passengers stranded and searching for answers. “My first flight was supposed to go to Houston...
WRAL
People, luggage stranded (some for days) in post-holiday flight nightmare
RALEIGH, N.C. — Drifts of snow several feet deep and bone-chilling cold across the country wreaked havoc on holiday travel, canceling flights, delaying others and leaving people stranded in airports across the country on the day after Christmas. And problems are likely to continue into Tuesday and later this...
Train traveling from Raleigh hits car; train passenger injured, Amtrak says
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A train hit a car on Tuesday morning in the Triad. According to Amtrak, a train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it hit a car that was on the tracks. A representative for Amtrak didn’t specify where the crash happened. Forty-two passengers were on the […]
Massive flight cancellations pile up, USDOT says it will look into Southwest cancellations
Travelers in Raleigh, and across the U.S., are experiencing flight delays and cancellations. And it has gotten so bad with one airline that the U.S. Department of Transportation is now looking into it.
'A whole mess:' Flights canceled and delayed, milestones missed for travelers hoping to get home after the holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The holiday travel trap continued into Tuesday, with travelers growing angrier at another day of widespread cancelations, especially among Southwest Airlines flights. In Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the departure board showed 74% of Southwest flights canceled Tuesday, just a few of the 2,500 that...
Family headed to funeral gets stuck at RDU due to canceled flight
Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to see the expected holiday rush, with some added complications due to the major winter storm that hit much of the country.
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
cbs17
Fact check: Are apartment rents in Raleigh going up or down? Here’s how both can be true
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are rental rates for an apartment in Raleigh going up — or down?. It depends on where you look, and how you read the numbers. One major website that tracks rents says Raleigh and Cary had the largest yearly increase of any major metropolitan area in the country.
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Troopers say the wreck involves a tanker truck. Exit 95 is closed until further notice, so drivers in the area are urged...
cbs17
2022 look back at what was ‘Driving You Crazy’ on the roads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve asked and you’ve told us what is driving you crazy on the roads. CBS 17’s traffic anchor launched the series back in 2019 after hearing from a number of drivers about road issues going unfixed. It has been her goal to get answers at the very least.
'Much of Raleigh was built here:' Historic 1800s warehouse revived as destination for brewery, dining
A renaissance is coming to a former factory in Raleigh – a warehouse that built munitions during World War I and fabricated steel for buildings and monuments around the city. The structure's steel bones date back to the late 1800s. when it was originally located in the Warehouse District...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed for hours after crash
Traffic was detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for about three hours on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Raleigh...
cbs17
Raleigh nonprofit ‘Designed For Joy’ aims to provide dignity, opportunities for women in crisis
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Going to a job daily is something many people take for granted and even dread, but it can also change a life. That’s the hope of Designed For Joy, a Raleigh non-profit providing women in crisis a stable job with a living wage where they can learn skills to help them get back on their feet and survive.
cbs17
Durham, Raleigh victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire. Bullets fired into the air can come down at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s powerful enough to hurt and even kill a bystander.
cbs17
John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies
RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy
A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
