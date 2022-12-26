CHESTERTOWN — The State of Maryland awarded the Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In Kent County, $2,900,000 will be allocated to infrastructure and business development projects.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO