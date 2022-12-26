Read full article on original website
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
Legislation to restrict abortion in Nebraska expected but details remain up in the air
Proposals to further restrict abortion will likely be back on the table when the Nebraska Legislature convenes in January, but the specific details of the legislation remain up in the air. Republicans tried and failed to strengthen Nebraska’s abortion restrictions multiple times this year, and with each failure, leading lawmakers...
'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois
(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure.
Michigan minimum wage jumps 23 cents per hour in 2023
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s current $9.87 per hour full minimum wage will increase to $10.10 on Jan. 1. Another increase could transpire in the coming year as well, depending on a determination by the Michigan Court of Appeals. In the meantime, minimum wages for tipped employees will...
New laws take effect Jan. 1
PENDLETON — A total of 20 new laws out of the 2022 Oregon legislative session go into effect Jan. 1. From expanding worker compensation to increasing access to dental care and newborn nurse home visiting services, many of the laws coming received bipartisan legislative support. Mandatory overtime (SB 1513)
Planned Parenthood wins court fight over Missouri Medicaid reimbursements
JEFFERSON CITY — Planned Parenthood declared victory on Wednesday after a Cole County judge dumped the state’s attempt to block the group from receiving Medicaid reimbursement payments. While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said...
Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund to support 3 programs in Kent
CHESTERTOWN — The State of Maryland awarded the Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In Kent County, $2,900,000 will be allocated to infrastructure and business development projects.
Illinois joins fight against anti-LGBT harassment
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' attorney general is joining a coalition of states challenging legal actions they contend would weaken protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, while at the same time reminding Illinois public officials to enforce existing non-discrimination policies. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said...
Indiana's personal income tax rate shrinks 0.08% in new year
Try not to spend it all in one place. Beginning Sunday, Indiana's income tax rate will drop to 3.15% from 3.23% as part of an effort by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to combat inflation by putting money back in Hoosiers' pockets. The lower rate means the total state income tax...
More than 1,200 McCool Junction tax statements corrected after miscalculation
YORK — More than 1,200 tax statements mailed out to property owners in the McCool Junction Public Schools district had to be corrected this month. The correction should come as a relief to taxpayers. The error centered on the school district's bond fund levy amount, which was stated to...
'A young, Ukrainian Mother Teresa’ — Wisconsin resident sends $23 million of materials to war survivors in Ukraine
At the age of 18, Valentyna Pavsyukova, from Zaporizhya, Ukraine, didn’t know that two decades later, she’d lead an enormous outreach program in Wisconsin to help the people of Ukraine get through a war. But now she’s orchestrated a herculean effort to aid the people of her homeland....
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
Tennessee Valley Authority apologizes for rolling blackouts, vows investigation
(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Valley Authority apologized Wednesday for its power issues over the weekend, saying it was the first time in TVA’s 90-year history that it had to institute temporary blackouts. With much of Tennessee seeing low temperatures over the weekend, TVA had power issues...
Early snowpack figures look promising
TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
Hogan flips coin at 2022 Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl Parade in and attended the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to...
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
