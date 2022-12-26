Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New mayor for Laredo, Texas, wants to improve health of border city
The South Texas border city of Laredo on Wednesday will swear in a new mayor who told Border Report he wants to improve the region's health.
kgns.tv
Laredo Marine shares his experience of being in the service
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many enlist to serve in the armed forces whether it’s the Air Force, the Navy, or Marine Corps. A Marine Veteran who dedicated his life to serving his country is sharing his journey as a way to inspire others who are looking to enlist. Helping...
Houston Chronicle
Laredo health leader discusses rising COVID cases
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During this holiday, reports of COVID cases around the world have risen significantly. The World Health Organization said just days ago that it was "very concerned" about rising cases in China as many countries are growing more concerned at the virus' resurgence.
kgns.tv
Dr. Victor Trevino sworn in as Laredo Mayor
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new era of leadership is set in motion for Laredo. The recently elected Dr. Victor Trevino has officially been sworn in as Laredo’s 85th mayor. The ceremony took place at Laredo City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Surrounded by, family, friends, colleagues and other city...
kgns.tv
Recent homicide sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While Laredo Police continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide, people who work around the alleged crime scene say more needs to be done to keep people safe in that part of town. KGNS News was at the scene on Friday, Dec. 23 at around...
kgns.tv
2022: A busy year for Laredo Firefighters
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we get ready to close out the year and start a new one, the Laredo Fire Department had a very busy 2022. The department is reporting that they had a total of 38,000 EMS calls and 4,535 fire calls this far. Roughly 4,561 of the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to swear in newly elected officials
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Now that Election Day and the runoff elections are behind us, the City of Laredo is ready to swear in its newly elected officials. Two new faces will be taking over the seats for both City Council District One and District Six. Gilbert Gonzalez is scheduled...
kgns.tv
Outgoing Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz receives special recognition
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Outgoing mayor Pete Saenz received a special recognition from Congressman Henry Cuellar for serving Laredo these past eight years. Saenz thanked the public for voting him into office. He said some of the major challenges he faced was the pandemic, the border wall, the migrant crises...
kgns.tv
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight. According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.
kgns.tv
Gulf Air Brings More Clouds Thursday Into Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid gulf air is arriving at the bottom of the atmosphere, and may bring cloudier skies Thursday into Friday. While still mild,70F afternoons. the cloud cover will limit the amount of sunshine that could bring warmer conditions. The layer of gulf moisture will thin during the weekend. With the clouds mixing away more quickly, we will see temperatures reach around 80F Saturday through Monday.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for the culprits responsible for vandalizing a park and damaging city vehicles. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around five in the morning when a city lifeguard was getting ready to start the swimming classes at the North Central Park Pool.
kgns.tv
Victim of drunk driving crash spread awareness on safe driving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Holiday celebrations are in full effect and December is typically one of the months with the most fatalities and DUI crashes in Texas. According to 2021 numbers from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), 61 alcohol fatal crashes were reported in December, with a total of 73 DUI fatalities for the month.
kgns.tv
Pillar offering counseling for those dealing with holiday blues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others it can be a time of stress and sorrow. The non-profit organization Pillar is helping those who may be experiencing the holiday blues also known as Seasonal affective disorder. Much...
kgns.tv
The warming trend is here
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning a cool start in the upper 40s a few clouds and temps increasing into the upper 60s. Today we will start to feel the change in temps; a warm and sunny day a high of 76 with SSE winds 7-14MPH. Tomorrow in the upper...
kgns.tv
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating two men who are suspects linked to a shooting that was reported in early December. According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Tragedy strikes Laredo with fatal shooting on West Del Mar Boulevard
LAREDO, Tex. - On Friday morning, tragedy struck the city of Laredo, Texas, when authorities were called to investigate a fatal shooting at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.
kgns.tv
City to swear in newly selected Council member for District One
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that elections are over and done with, a new face will be taking over the seat for City Council District One. Gilbert Gonzalez went head-to-head against Patty Tijerina-San Miguel during the runoff elections and came out on top. Gonzalez received 1,269 votes where Tijerina-San Miguel...
kgns.tv
Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 83. According to Zapata County Fire Department, the accident was reported on Dec. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m on Highway 83 just south of Ramireño, Texas. Authorites say a blue passenger...
kgns.tv
Laredo family picking up pieces after fire destroys house and vehicles
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is picking up the pieces after their home and even their vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before the holidays. The fire happened on Friday at around 3:45 p.m. at the 4600 block of Riverlake Drive. Doris Castro, the owner of the...
kgns.tv
Change of venue hearing scheduled in Roland Anthony Burgos’ case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly five years, the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her child is set to take place next May but not before some potential changes could take place. Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles was arrested back in 2018 for the death of Grizelda...
Comments / 0