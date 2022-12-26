Read full article on original website
Related
There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
Sam Pittman believes Razorbacks 'disappointed everybody' with 2022 season
The Razorbacks will look to avoid a losing season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 27
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
On3 Things to Know: Ole Miss, making third straight bowl appearance, takes on Texas Tech in Texas Bowl
Ole Miss will be making its third straight bowl appearance when the Rebels take on frequent postseason opponent Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC) are 12-3 in their last 15 bowl games dating back to the 1992 Liberty Bowl. Wednesday will be the seventh all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12). The Rebels lead the all-time series 4-2.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch
The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
FSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
No. 13 Florida State faces Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the meeting between the Seminoles (9-3) and the Sooners (6-6): Television: ESPN. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Bob...
247Sports
Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers
Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
Tennessee, Clemson battling for recruits going into Orange Bowl matchup
As the two teams prepare to square off on the field Friday night, Tennessee and Clemson are battling for a number of recruits in the 2024 class.
Jackson Arnold dishes on Peyton Bowen’s wild recruitment: “I have a roommate now… super pumped”
Last Tuesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen was a Notre Dame commit. By Wednesday afternoon, he was an Oregon commit. And by Thursday, he was an Oklahoma Sooner, the defensive crown jewel of an Oklahoma class that ranks No. 5 nationally in the 2023 cycle. At Thursday’s media conference in advance...
247Sports
Oregon signee Daylen Austin talks Signing Day flip and potentially early enrolling
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Long Beach Poly (Calif.) defensive back Daylen Austin made a Signing Day flip from LSU to Oregon and talked about his decision as well as his decision to sign early. We caught up with Austin during media check in for the Under Armour Next All-America Game....
5-star QB Jaden Rashada excited to officially be a Gator
The Florida Gators biggest recruiting win this cycle was easily when they flipped Pittsburg (CA) five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The Gators made him a priority target even after his original commitment to Miami. Florida continued to work on him as the fall season went on, and saw their hard work pay off in November when he committed to the Gators. The Gators had a connection with Rashada that was built, and even though he picked another program earlier on, those bonds ended up winning out at the final buzzer of this recruitment.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ in lead-up to Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has not had the season he likely expected in 2022 thanks to injuries. While the sophomore has been limited for the better part of the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign, he has his sights set on contributing in a meaningful way come Saturday.
247Sports
Holiday Bowl win sends Oregon into offseason with much needed momentum
The 2022 Oregon Duck Football season ended in San Diego with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the ACC Coastal Division Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 1-point win by the Ducks gave head coach Dan Lanning Oregon's 13th ten-win season in program history, and he became just the second Oregon coach in program history to secure a bowl win in his first season at the helm.
247Sports
Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class
Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
Everything Coach T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of Baylor game
Iowa State is set to play another game Saturday, in a major conference matchup hosting the Baylor Bears. Ahead of the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the media, discussing the health of the team, what makes Baylor so difficult, and more. On Keyonte George’s addition to Baylor.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0