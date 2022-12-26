Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Trade Candidates as Changes Expected
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of many teams expected to be active on the trade market before the March 3 trade deadline. General manager Ron Hextall showed the fan base last summer that he’s willing to wheel and deal to improve his hockey club and Pens fans can expect much of the same now that the holiday roster freeze is behind us.
Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe responds to $25K fine for ‘demeaning conduct’ toward refs
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday night. However, their trip to St. Louis cost them a pretty penny a day later. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was hit with a fine, the NHL announced on Wednesday. The league fined Keefe $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials.”
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More
The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Playing Below Contract Value
The Boston Bruins are off to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 27-4-3 record through 33 games. Their start can be pointed to many factors, including some players playing above their contract values. While there is no question that some players are playing above their value, there are some players that are performing below their contract value.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospects Report: Klimovich, Karlsson, Truscott & More
As the 2023 World Junior Championship gets going in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, it’s time for the final Vancouver Canucks prospects report of 2022. The 2022-23 season is now three (or four depending on the league) months old and there have been plenty of impressive performances from several youngsters in the pipeline.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Target These 2 Flyers in Cheap Trades This Season
The Edmonton Oilers need depth and physicality. There’s no better place for them to look than the Philadelphia Flyers, who will be looking to trade whatever assets they can to help their future. The two players that the Oilers should be invested in are Zack MacEwen and Justin Braun....
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
The Hockey Writers
2 Bottom-Six Forwards Oilers Should Acquire in Puljujarvi Trade
The Edmonton Oilers want to upgrade their roster, which will cost them one of their players since the salary cap is in their way. So to make a trade, they will have to move someone with a somewhat significant cap hit. The name that keeps coming up with a large enough cap hit is Jesse Puljujarvi, who is said to need a change of scenery.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Against the Refs, Again
The Toronto Maple Leafs enjoyed four days off to spend time with their families over the holidays. It was a chance to unwind and reset for a very busy January. Unfortunately, any stress that Sheldon Keefe may have stripped away over the break was quickly thrown back on him with another brutal example of NHL officiating. Of course, no one can say anything about the referees, and there are missed calls all over the ice, impacting every team. But, the boys in the stripped suits seem to be aiming at Toronto, which could be trouble.
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Strange Fines, Rielly & Giordano
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I will report that two fines were assessed to the team for travelling on their Christmas break rather than waiting to fly out a few hours later. Also, I will share the news that Morgan Rielly might return tonight against...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Be Cautious to Keep or Extend O’Reilly & Tarasenko
The coming offseason will be among the most influential the team has experienced in recent memory. With pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) like team captain Ryan O’Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as complimentary pieces like Noel Acciari, Ivan Barbashev, and Nikko Mikkola, the Blues find themselves at a crossroads. St. Louis Blues broadcaster Darren Pang took to the airwaves on Tuesday morning with 101 ESPN and the Opening Drive crew of Randy Karraker and Carey Davis. Early in the discussion, Davis asked Pang about the upcoming trade deadline and his thoughts on whether O’Reilly and Tarasenko would be with the team.
