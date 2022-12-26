Fans baffled as Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s goal against West Ham is ruled out – but here’s why

ARSENAL fans were left baffled after Bukayo Saka's goal against West Ham was disallowed for offside.

Saka thought he had given his side an early lead, only to see the linesman's flag raised.

But Nketiah ventured offside at the moment Saka touched the ball

But fans were confused by the call as Saka and Eddie Nketiah were in an onside position as Martin Odegaard played the pass.

One supporter wrote: "How is that offside? 😂"

Another baffled fan added: "Please explain how that was offside, please. It was clearly onside."

A third said: "How is that offside? They showed an image in which he was miles inside. Everyone went awfully quiet even the commentator. So unusual, makes me question the game."

However, replays showed the correct call was made, and VAR was happy with the decision.

That's because Odegaard's pass flicked off Saka's heel before the ball fell to Nketiah.

And when the touch happened the Arsenal striker was in fact in an offside position.

That was a big disappointment to former boss Arsene Wenger, who was watching from the stands.

The Frenchman made his first return to The Emirates since leaving as manager in May 2018.

To make matters worse Said Benrahma gave West Ham the lead from the penalty spot in the 27th minute and the visitors hung onto their lead until half-time.