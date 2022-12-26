Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold
December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
sierranewsonline.com
Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022
HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
GV Wire
Heavy Rain Pelts Fresno as Atmospheric River Hits California
An atmospheric river created by a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest is expected to drench Fresno today as it eventually spreads to Los Angeles by Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford says that at least three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall today and the rain gauge could eclipse more than an inch by midnight.
yosemite.com
Yosemite Value Getaway: 3 Days, 2 Nights, $300-$400
From the National Park to its host of spirited getaway towns, Yosemite Mariposa County offers expansive — but not expensive — recreation. The sheer size of the county is matched only by its abundant options for every budget. With a little creativity and local knowledge from the destination experts (yours truly!), you can make your sojourn shine with extreme value and priceless vacation memories.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
Foothill areas brace for flooding, chance of mudslides as storms hit Central California
Steady rainfall soaked Mariposa throughout the day.
Water main break leaves 40% of Shaver Lake without water
Almost half of Shaver Lake has been left without water during a winter storm on Tuesday.
First responders bracing for the wet weather in Central Valley
A steady stream of storms hitting much of California this week has emergency responders urging people to brace for the wet weather.
Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
Storm floods streets, knocks out power in Fresno
Maintenance workers pumped water out of clogged storm drains Tuesday afternoon, a task that kept them busy all over Fresno for most of the day.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outages During Winter Storm System
Update at 8:28am: PG&E reports that those impacted by the largest outage, 1,151 customers, have now all been restored. It was impacting parts of Phoenix Lake Road, Willow Springs, Mono Vista and Belleview. There are still smaller outages in Rancho Calaveras and Cold Springs. Original story posted at 6:55am: Sonora,...
Money returned to owner of large sum of money found at River Park Best Buy
The large sum of money that was found at Best Buy in River Park has been returned to its owner.
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties
December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
Coarsegold mother and son missing since Christmas Eve mall trip
Authorities are searching for a mother and son who were last seen leaving their Coarsegold home on Christmas Eve.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County
On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
Woman killed after driving into Fresno County canal, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and into a canal full of water in Fresno County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say shortly before 4:00 p.m. a 38-year-old woman driving in the area of Colorado Road and Levee […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno Traffic Collision Causes Pedestrian Fatality
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Ashlan Avenue Intersection. A traffic collision in Fresno on December 19 resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The accident occurred at the Ashlan Avenue intersection with Blythe Avenue around 6:00 p.m., according to the report issued by the Fresno Police Department. No additional information was provided. Motorist...
Madera Community Hospital to close Friday, labor and delivery stop immediately
Madera Community Hospital has moved up its closing date from early January to just before New Year's eve. All labor and delivery services have been put to a stop.
