Bass Lake, CA

goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold

December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
MARIPOSA, CA
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022

HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
MARIPOSA, CA
GV Wire

Heavy Rain Pelts Fresno as Atmospheric River Hits California

An atmospheric river created by a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest is expected to drench Fresno today as it eventually spreads to Los Angeles by Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford says that at least three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall today and the rain gauge could eclipse more than an inch by midnight.
FRESNO, CA
yosemite.com

Yosemite Value Getaway: 3 Days, 2 Nights, $300-$400

From the National Park to its host of spirited getaway towns, Yosemite Mariposa County offers expansive — but not expensive — recreation. The sheer size of the county is matched only by its abundant options for every budget. With a little creativity and local knowledge from the destination experts (yours truly!), you can make your sojourn shine with extreme value and priceless vacation memories.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outages During Winter Storm System

Update at 8:28am: PG&E reports that those impacted by the largest outage, 1,151 customers, have now all been restored. It was impacting parts of Phoenix Lake Road, Willow Springs, Mono Vista and Belleview. There are still smaller outages in Rancho Calaveras and Cold Springs. Original story posted at 6:55am: Sonora,...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties

December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KGET

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County

On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Traffic Collision Causes Pedestrian Fatality

Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Ashlan Avenue Intersection. A traffic collision in Fresno on December 19 resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The accident occurred at the Ashlan Avenue intersection with Blythe Avenue around 6:00 p.m., according to the report issued by the Fresno Police Department. No additional information was provided. Motorist...
FRESNO, CA

