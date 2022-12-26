Demolition work was underway Tuesday, December 27, 2022 of the 1923 and 1937 buildings at Coleman County Medical Center. The hospital has entered Phase 2 of the project which should last until approximately the end of February. Demo should last about two to three weeks. A connecting corridor will be completed in Phase 3. The new Coleman County Medical Center was constructed to the west of the buildings being taken down. (more below)

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO