Billy Hobbs, 69
Billy Hobbs, age 69, of Coleman, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 W. Lake Road, in Abilene. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home,...
Jesus “Jessie” Bernal, 60
Jesus “Jessie” Bernal, age 60, of Coleman, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Jessie was born June 4, 1962, in Slaton, Texas to Christobal Bernal and Mary Palacio Bernal. He grew up in Plains, Texas where he attended school. Jessie was a mechanic and could build just about anything. He was also a computer technician for many years. Jessie married Kimberly Suzanne Caldwell on December 18, 2021, in Cleveland, Texas. His family will miss his jokes, personality, and listening to him play the piano.
Forage Seminar in Cross Plains January 24
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will present a Forage Seminar January 24, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Cross Plains, Texas. The church is at 301 North Main Street. The cost is $40 before January 18 or $50 after. Fee due upon arrival. Please RSVP by calling Extension Offices in either Callahan County at 325-854-5835, in Brown County at 325-646-0386 or Coleman County at 325-625-4519. Lunch is provided. Registration begins at 8:30 am. The Forage Seminar begins at 9:00 am and will end around 3:45 pm.
Bluecats Win, Bluekatts Lose Opening Games in Brownwood Tournament
The Coleman Bluecats won their first basketball game in the TexasBank Holiday Classic Wednesday morning, 57 to 42, over Rappaport Academy Meyer High School of Waco. The Bluecats will next play De Leon at 1:20 pm Thursday at Brownwood Middle School at 1600 Calvert Road (a change of location). According to Brownwood High School Athletic Director Sammy Burnett, all Thursday TexasBank Holiday Classic games slated for Brownwood High School's Warren Gym will now be played at Brownwood Middle School on Thursday, due to a water leak at the high school. All games at the Coliseum will follow the regular schedule." (girls game information below)
Demolition Begins of Old Hospital Buildings at Coleman County Medical Center
Demolition work was underway Tuesday, December 27, 2022 of the 1923 and 1937 buildings at Coleman County Medical Center. The hospital has entered Phase 2 of the project which should last until approximately the end of February. Demo should last about two to three weeks. A connecting corridor will be completed in Phase 3. The new Coleman County Medical Center was constructed to the west of the buildings being taken down. (more below)
