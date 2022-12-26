Read full article on original website
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons
Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photo of Her And Tristan Thompson's Son
Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy is camera ready! On Monday, the Kardashians star gave the world another look at her and Tristan Thompson’s 5-month-old son. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the 38-year-old reality star captioned the picture. In the first photo, Khloe holds onto her baby...
Weatherman Al Roker Shares Cozy Christmas Photo with Family
The holiday season seems like it has been very festive so far for Today weatherman Al Roker. Roker posted a heartfelt photo on Dec. 25 of him and his family gathered around the table in matching pajamas. “From our family to yours, #merrychristmas,” the caption read. According to Today,...
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
toofab.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos of Newborn Son from Family Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner family spread their holiday cheer across multiple social media platforms and generations, including several high-energy TikToks from their glamorous Christmas Eve bash. update 8:30am PT 12/27/22. Throughout the day on Monday, December 26 and into Tuesday morning, the entire Kardashian family has continued to share photos from inside...
90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Are Parents! See Baby Nicolas’ Cutest Pictures
90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Father-Daughter Video
Watch: See Tristan Thompson Dance With Daughter True on Instagram. When it comes to breaking out their best moves, there's nothing holding Tristan Thompson and True Thompson back. As the NBA star noted in a Dec. 27 Instagram video, he and his 4-year-old daughter—whose mom is his ex Khloe Kardashian—are...
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo
Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross share son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7 Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed a big family Christmas. On Monday, the couple each shared a fun group shot where they joined Evan's mom, Diana Ross, his siblings, nieces and nephews in a huge holiday family photo. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits. The couple was joined by their two children, son Ziggy Blu, 2, whom Evan holds, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who poses in...
See the Footage From Simone Biles's Engagement Shoot with Fiancé Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles gave fans a glimpse of her engagement shoot with fiancé Jonathan Owens, and they look totally smitten with each other—see the pics here.
TODAY.com
Ree Drummond convinces her entire family to dress as elves in cute Christmas post
Ree Drummond and her family got in the Christmas spirit this year by dressing up and getting silly in matching elf-inspired pajamas. The Pioneer Woman posted a slideshow on Instagram Sunday featuring her entire family dressed up in coordinating elf outfits while celebrating the Christmas holiday in Vail, Colorado. The...
Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage
The missing Kardashian pets have been found — in the garage. Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she posted and deleted a TikTok video appearing to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage. In an attempt to show off the pups’ Christmasy setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more, the Skims founder accidentally showed the pooches prancing around the garage in tiny coats next to their large pen and pee pads. The video prompted criticism, which only worsened once Kim, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West’s shared account. “This video was deleted from...
Upworthy
3-year-old jumps with joy after 'Santa' gifts her the 'big girl room' that she always wanted
Every kid wishes for a lot of things from Santa and sometimes, it is quite a challenge for parents to fulfill all the wishes of their kids. However, one mother did go the distance in ensuring her daughter got what she wished for. Her three-year-old daughter had always wanted a "big girl room" and her Mom made it happen for her. She set it up in the most functional and fun way and recorded her daughter's reaction upon seeing her room. This video went viral on the internet and was posted on Reddit by JasMusik.
'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
Chrissy Teigen Posts Precious Baby Pictures of John Legend in Honor of His Birthday
Here's what we've learned today: John Legend was a ridiculously cute kid. On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post a shoutout for her husband's 44th birthday, and the endearing message came with an extra special treat for fans of the musician—three throwback photos from his childhood. "happy...
Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Drives His New Christmas Car & It’s Too Cute to Handle
Beep beep, baby coming through! Meghan Trainor’s son Riley got a new car for Christmas, and there has never been a cuter driver. In a Christmas photo series posted on Instagram yesterday, the “Made You Look” singer shared several family snaps from their holiday at home. There were some sweet snaps of Trainor, her husband Daryl Sabara, and their 1-year-old son Riley standing in front of the Christmas tree, which were very precious. (Riley’s blue velvet vest and matching bow tie is to die for!) But what really stole the show was Riley’s new car. Slide to photo 6 in the carousel...
Amy Schumer Gives Son Gene, 3, A Piggyback Ride On St. Barts Vacation: Photos
No better way to spend some holiday time than with family! Amy Schumer was seen sharing a sweet moment with her son Gene David Fischer while vacationing with her husband Chris Fischer in Saint Barts in the French West Indies on Monday, December 26. The comic, 41, and her son, 3, shared a sweet moment while running through some shallow water on the beach when she gave him a piggyback ride.
iheart.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby
Alyssa Scott revealed on social media Thursday (December 29) that she gave birth to her second child with the Wild N' Out star, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon. She previously announced she was pregnant last month. Scott and Cannon share another son, Zen, but he died last year at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares Her First Holiday Photos With Both Her Daughter and Son
The Kardashians never disappoint when it comes to Christmas photos, and Khloé Kardashian is no exception. The reality star took to Instagram to share photos with her daughter, True Thompson and her son, whose name is yet to be revealed. “Merry Christmas,” she captioned the set of photos in...
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
