Comments / 0

Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons

Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photo of Her And Tristan Thompson's Son

Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy is camera ready! On Monday, the Kardashians star gave the world another look at her and Tristan Thompson’s 5-month-old son. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the 38-year-old reality star captioned the picture. In the first photo, Khloe holds onto her baby...
Black Enterprise

Weatherman Al Roker Shares Cozy Christmas Photo with Family

The holiday season seems like it has been very festive so far for Today weatherman Al Roker. Roker posted a heartfelt photo on Dec. 25 of him and his family gathered around the table in matching pajamas. “From our family to yours, #merrychristmas,” the caption read. According to Today,...
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
toofab.com

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos of Newborn Son from Family Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner family spread their holiday cheer across multiple social media platforms and generations, including several high-energy TikToks from their glamorous Christmas Eve bash. update 8:30am PT 12/27/22. Throughout the day on Monday, December 26 and into Tuesday morning, the entire Kardashian family has continued to share photos from inside...
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Are Parents! See Baby Nicolas’ Cutest Pictures

90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
People

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo

Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross share son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7 Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed a big family Christmas. On Monday, the couple each shared a fun group shot where they joined Evan's mom, Diana Ross, his siblings, nieces and nephews in a huge holiday family photo. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits. The couple was joined by their two children, son Ziggy Blu, 2, whom Evan holds, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who poses in...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage

The missing Kardashian pets have been found — in the garage. Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she posted and deleted a TikTok video appearing to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage. In an attempt to show off the pups’ Christmasy setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more, the Skims founder accidentally showed the pooches prancing around the garage in tiny coats next to their large pen and pee pads. The video prompted criticism, which only worsened once Kim, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West’s shared account. “This video was deleted from...
Upworthy

3-year-old jumps with joy after 'Santa' gifts her the 'big girl room' that she always wanted

Every kid wishes for a lot of things from Santa and sometimes, it is quite a challenge for parents to fulfill all the wishes of their kids. However, one mother did go the distance in ensuring her daughter got what she wished for. Her three-year-old daughter had always wanted a "big girl room" and her Mom made it happen for her. She set it up in the most functional and fun way and recorded her daughter's reaction upon seeing her room. This video went viral on the internet and was posted on Reddit by JasMusik.
OK! Magazine

'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
SheKnows

Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Drives His New Christmas Car & It’s Too Cute to Handle

Beep beep, baby coming through! Meghan Trainor’s son Riley got a new car for Christmas, and there has never been a cuter driver. In a Christmas photo series posted on Instagram yesterday, the “Made You Look” singer shared several family snaps from their holiday at home. There were some sweet snaps of Trainor, her husband Daryl Sabara, and their 1-year-old son Riley standing in front of the Christmas tree, which were very precious. (Riley’s blue velvet vest and matching bow tie is to die for!) But what really stole the show was Riley’s new car. Slide to photo 6 in the carousel...
HollywoodLife

Amy Schumer Gives Son Gene, 3, A Piggyback Ride On St. Barts Vacation: Photos

No better way to spend some holiday time than with family! Amy Schumer was seen sharing a sweet moment with her son Gene David Fischer while vacationing with her husband Chris Fischer in Saint Barts in the French West Indies on Monday, December 26. The comic, 41, and her son, 3, shared a sweet moment while running through some shallow water on the beach when she gave him a piggyback ride.
iheart.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby

Alyssa Scott revealed on social media Thursday (December 29) that she gave birth to her second child with the Wild N' Out star, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon. She previously announced she was pregnant last month. Scott and Cannon share another son, Zen, but he died last year at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares Her First Holiday Photos With Both Her Daughter and Son

The Kardashians never disappoint when it comes to Christmas photos, and Khloé Kardashian is no exception. The reality star took to Instagram to share photos with her daughter, True Thompson and her son, whose name is yet to be revealed. “Merry Christmas,” she captioned the set of photos in...
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
