Dallas, TX

CW33

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Latinos fueled the economy during the pandemic, but disparities continue to hurt the community

Latinos and people of color have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also played a big role in keeping the economy going. That’s one of the highlights in a report titled “State of Latinos” recently published by The Concilio, a Dallas-based nonprofit that works with Latino families in areas of education, health and financial literacy.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
FORT WORTH, TX
KTEN.com

What's behind the Southwest Airlines meltdown?

(KTEN) — Holiday season air travel is still a very real nightmare for thousands of travelers. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations with almost 2,700 on Tuesday and another 2,500 on Wednesday. According to FlightAware, Southwest's home base at Dallas Love Field tallied 102 of those cancellations on...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Exxon Mobil Sells Irving Headquarters

Exxon Mobil has sold its Las Colinas headquarters campus to an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments purchased the 290-acre property from ExxonMobil Corp. in a sale-leaseback deal that extends through 2023, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson who spoke with CoStar News. The site features a 365,000-square-foot office building facing a lake and more than 200 acres of undeveloped land.
IRVING, TX
WOWK

Scary Dental Trends to Stay Away From

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The internet is full of beauty “hacks” and “tips” claiming to achieve certain results that you can do at home. But experts worry these hacks could cause harm. We spoke with Dr. Sonya Reddy, a dentistry practitioner in Dallas, TX, who explains some of the scary trends she’s seeing and why it’s so important to stick to the pros. For more on Dr. Reddy, click HERE.
DALLAS, TX
hometownbyhandlebar.com

Once Upon a Penny: The House That Pocket Change Built

Some of his fellow numismatists considered him to be the P. T. Barnum of coin collecting: a showman. But they also admitted that at a time when coin collecting was a hobby of the well-to-do, Max Mehl did more than anyone else to make coin collecting popular among average Americans.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Taco Places in Dallas

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX

