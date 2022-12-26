Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
'It’s a nightmare': The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association blames company leadership for the airline's woes
DALLAS — After the roped off area in front of the Love Field Airport baggage claim office filled up, bags began to just pile up along a back wall, then in between carousels and eventually resting on them. As some people picked through the hundreds of bags scattered around,...
La La Land Kind Cafe Planning Plano Spot
This 100% organic coffee shop helps youth in the foster system and normalizes kindness.
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
This Texas Shop Has The Best Pumpkin Pie In The Entire World
A recent report from Tate Atlas shows which spot has the world's best pumpkin pie.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Edmond's Burgers & More, a Welcomed Addition to the North Texas Burger Scene
Dallas area folks clearly love a good burger, and who can blame them? Whether upscale and refined, basic backyard-style smashed, topped with exotic ingredients or simply slathered in ketchup and mustard, the ubiquitous burger is always popular. That's why The Observer’s guide to the best burgers in Dallas was the most read food story of 2022.
keranews.org
Latinos fueled the economy during the pandemic, but disparities continue to hurt the community
Latinos and people of color have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also played a big role in keeping the economy going. That’s one of the highlights in a report titled “State of Latinos” recently published by The Concilio, a Dallas-based nonprofit that works with Latino families in areas of education, health and financial literacy.
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
'Southwest is imploding': Why is the Dallas-based airline more impacted by travel issues than other carriers
DALLAS — For travelers, Southwest Airlines put the grinch in one of the busiest travel days of the year, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the nation. “Southwest Airlines is basically imploding,” said Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight...
KTEN.com
What's behind the Southwest Airlines meltdown?
(KTEN) — Holiday season air travel is still a very real nightmare for thousands of travelers. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations with almost 2,700 on Tuesday and another 2,500 on Wednesday. According to FlightAware, Southwest's home base at Dallas Love Field tallied 102 of those cancellations on...
dallasexpress.com
Exxon Mobil Sells Irving Headquarters
Exxon Mobil has sold its Las Colinas headquarters campus to an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments purchased the 290-acre property from ExxonMobil Corp. in a sale-leaseback deal that extends through 2023, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson who spoke with CoStar News. The site features a 365,000-square-foot office building facing a lake and more than 200 acres of undeveloped land.
WOWK
Scary Dental Trends to Stay Away From
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The internet is full of beauty “hacks” and “tips” claiming to achieve certain results that you can do at home. But experts worry these hacks could cause harm. We spoke with Dr. Sonya Reddy, a dentistry practitioner in Dallas, TX, who explains some of the scary trends she’s seeing and why it’s so important to stick to the pros. For more on Dr. Reddy, click HERE.
hometownbyhandlebar.com
Once Upon a Penny: The House That Pocket Change Built
Some of his fellow numismatists considered him to be the P. T. Barnum of coin collecting: a showman. But they also admitted that at a time when coin collecting was a hobby of the well-to-do, Max Mehl did more than anyone else to make coin collecting popular among average Americans.
5 Best Taco Places in Dallas
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Guy Fieri Has Declared the Best Restaurant in All of Texas
When it comes to the best places to get food, Fieri is our guy. His show, "Diner's Drive In's & Dives" is as iconic as those frosted tips of his. And when he says a certain restaurant takes you to Flavortown, well you listen!. Fieri has been all over the...
